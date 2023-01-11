Violife® Partners With 7-Eleven Canada on New Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

The chain's first-ever plant-based breakfast sandwich is part of their "Healthy To-Go" campaign launching This January

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Violife, an award-winning plant-based cheese brand, has partnered with 7-Eleven Canada to launch the chain's first fully plant-based breakfast sandwich available at 7-Eleven locations across Canada. The innovative and delicious new sandwich is part of 7-Eleven's "Healthy To-Go" campaign and features Violife Cheddar Style Slices along with JUST Egg Folded and Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants on an English muffin.

"Partnering with 7-Eleven Canada and other delicious plant-based brands to bring Canada this first of its kind breakfast sandwich is an exciting milestone for Violife. As more Canadians are looking for tasty, dairy-free and plant-based options, Violife and 7-Eleven are bringing a convenient solution for the busy morning commute," said Meryem Leyoussi, Brand Manager, Violife Canada. "Our deliciously melty cheddar style slices have always been a fan favorite since they're the perfect option for vegan, dairy-free, flexitarians, or plant-curious consumers. And now they can easily get their hands on some for their morning breakfast routines this winter."

Perfect for busy mornings or breakfast anytime, the Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich can be picked up in-store 24/7 at more than 550 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, or delivered from 7now.com until February 28. Freshly prepared in local kitchens and delivered daily to 7-Eleven stores; try the new fully plant-based breakfast sandwich while quantities last. The sandwich retails for $5.75 CAD.

To learn more about Violife, visit violifefoods.com/en_ca and follow them on Instagram at @Violifeca. To learn more about 7-Eleven Canada, visit 7-eleven.ca/ and follow them on Instagram at @7elevencanada.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife therefore means life squared. We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Since the 1990's, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting,100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods.

Today the Violife product range in Canada includes these 11 flavours and formats:

Shreds – Cheddar Style, Mozzarella Style and Tex-Mex Style

Slices – Cheddar Style, Mature Cheddar Style, and Smoked Provolone Style

Cream Cheese Alternative – Creamy Original, and Creamy with Chives

Wedge – Parmesan Style

Block – Feta Style , and Mediterranean "Grill Me"

The Violife collection of delicious alternatives to cheese are coconut oil-based and free from major food allergens (dairy, lactose, soy, and gluten) and preservatives. Violife products have become a favorite dairy-free cheese brand for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians in more than 50 countries.

Violife 100% Vegan cheese alternative products can be found across Canada at major grocery retailers, natural/specialty stores, and vegan shops, with suggested retail product pricing ranging from Cdn $6.99 to Cdn $7.99 per package.

To learn more about Violife, please visit https://violifefoods.com/en_ca/recipes/ and check out @Violifeca on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

About 7-Eleven, Inc

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7-ElevenCanada.

