Vinyl Window Designs acquires Vinylbilt Windows & Doors

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Vinyl Window Designs (VWD), a Canadian leading manufacturer of vinyl windows, entry doors, and patio doors announced today that it has acquired Vinylbilt Windows & Doors (Vinylbilt). The deal was finalised on June 3rd, 2021, terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VWD adds Vinylbilt to its group of companies that encompass UPVC extrusion, glass, residential replacement and new construction vinyl windows, entry doors and patio doors along with fabrication of commercial and residential thermally broken aluminum window products. Vinylbilt will continue to operate separately and independently as Vinylbilt.

Vinylbilt has been one of the leading vinyl window manufacturers in Canada for over 40 years and their legacy will continue with the enhancement of VWD's vertical integration that will bring full production capabilities allowing every aspect of their vinyl windows to now be built in-house. For VWD this acquisition adds a larger manufacturing and distribution footprint in Canada to better increase output, efficiency and customer service.

Incoming Vinylbilt President Anthony Spatafora is ensuring a smooth transition with minimal interruptions to existing business since all employees and management will be retained. "We are very enthusiastic to add this fantastic team here at Vinylbilt to our family of companies and we are looking forward to making an even bigger positive impact in our industry with our combined strengths".

