Vinyl Industry Icon Vic De Zen Awarded Vinyl Institute "Life Time Achievement Award"

Mr. De Zen is CEO and Chairman of The Vision Extrusion Group of Companies based in Vaughan, Ontario. A leader in the vinyl building products sector for over 50 years, Mr. De Zen's companies have been consistent innovators, successful exporters, and prolific job creators. Not only did he invent the industry in Canada, he has re-invented it several times over.

Arriving in Canada with his wife, Angelina, and $20 in his pocket, Vic built a multi-billion dollar worldwide vinyl conglomerate. Vic's manufacturing plants, which are marvels of automation, produce quality economical products that compete with materials having shorter life cycles; this has helped grow the use of vinyl in building and construction products.

In addition, his companies are always seeking advanced and better processes to convert recyclable products into raw materials to be used in new products.

Mr. Dick Heinle, outgoing Chairman of the Vinyl Institute and Vice President of Formosa Plastics USA, presented the award to Mr. De Zen and his family at their gala dinner on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019.

"Vic's unwavering commitment to the vinyl industry is unprecedented, and he continues to be one of the world's premier innovators in the vinyl sector," said Vinyl Institute Chair Dick Heinle.

In addition to his business successes in the vinyl industry Canada and globally, Mr. De Zen maintains an unwavering commitment to community. His stalwart support of the Meta Foundation in Toronto, which is an organization dedicated to supporting people of special abilities to thrive in their community, has been longstanding. The De Zen Family recently donated $10 million dollars to the MacKenzie Health Foundation towards the construction of a new hospital in City of Vaughan.

"We are both proud and honoured to call Mr. De Zen a member of the Vinyl Institute of Canada, but more importantly, grateful to call him a friend," said Vinyl Institute of Canada President & CEO, Aiñe Curran.

On behalf of the entire vinyl value chain in Canada, we congratulate Mr. De Zen, and also thank Ned Monroe, President and CEO of the Vinyl Institute, Washington, D.C. for recognizing Vic with this very prestigious and well-deserved award.

SOURCE The Vinyl Institute of Canada

For further information: please call Aiñe Curran, Phone: 416 890 5553, aine@vinylinstituteofcanada