Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd., announces today that it has acquired Exo Splicing Inc. of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The acquisition is a result of Scott Vincent (Vincent Communication and Controls Ltd.) and Justin Roach (Exo Splicing Inc.) coming together under the Vincent Communications brand to offer industry leading Fibre and Copper Splicing Services to Western Canada and Territories.

Vincent Communications operates extensively along the Montney natural gas corridor with locations in Grande Prairie, AB, and Fort St. John, BC. "We are excited to be able to expand our Fibre and Copper Splicing Division with the new addition and experience of Exo Splicing Inc. and Justin Roach" says Scott Vincent, President and CEO of Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd.

Justin Roach; Owner and Operator of Exo Splicing Inc. joins the Vincent Communications Team with over a decade of experience in major telecommunications splicing operations. With the addition of this experience Vincent Communications is excited to be able to expand its Fibre and Copper Splicing operations with production fibre splicing, FTTH (Fibre to the Home), copper single pair splicing and MS2 bundles, building entrances, BET splicing and installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of copper networks, Emergency Fibre Repair, and Hot Cut Services.

Vincent Communications Ltd. has actively conducted business in Western Canada since 2005. Founded and headquartered in Grande Prairie Alberta, Vincent Communications offers a complete range of communications services for industrial applications including planning, designing, construction, implementation, and managed operations of critical communications systems, towers, wide area broadband networks, and Land Mobile Radio networks.

