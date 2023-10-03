Vincent Communication and Controls Ltd. of Grande Prairie, Alberta, announces today that it has acquired North Peace Communications Ltd. of Dawson Creek, British Columbia

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Vincent Communication and Controls Ltd. (VCCL), an industry-leading Telecommunications provider, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of North Peace Communications Ltd. (NPC), a prominent telecommunication solutions provider located in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

The acquisition is a result of Scott Vincent (Vincent Communication and Controls Ltd.) and Danny Johnson (North Peace Communication Ltd.) coming together under the Vincent Communications brand to offer industry leading Telecommunication Services to Western Canada and Territories.

Vincent Communications operates extensively throughout Western Canada and Territories with locations in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Fort St. John, British Columbia and now Dawson Creek, British Columbia. "The integration of North Peace Communication Ltd.'s expertise and knowledge will bolster Vincent Communication's ability to offer a broader range of solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our diverse customer base." says Scott Vincent, President and CEO of Vincent Communication and Controls Ltd. "This acquisition enables us to expand our network and infrastructure reach, bridges the gap between our two current locations in Grande Prairie and Fort St. John, and leverage the experience and contacts of the NPC team and support them with the vast resources VCCL has to offer."

"We are excited about the opportunity for synergy between our two organizations and the enhanced value we can deliver to our clients." said North Peace Communications Ltd.'s CEO, Danny Johnson "Together, we will leverage our combined capabilities to drive unparalleled advancements in telecommunications services, further enhancing the experiences of our valued customers."

Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd. was founded and headquartered in Grande Prairie, Alberta. Since 2005, VCCL has actively conducted business throughout Western Canada and the Territories. Our team and operations have grown from employing just the owner, Scott Vincent in Grande Prairie, to over 50+ employees. VCCL is supported by our in-house Network Operations Center (NOC), Communications Division, Rental Division, Parts Division, and Fibre and Copper Division.

We offer turn-key and managed solutions for communications systems for industrial and commercial applications. Our primary services include project management, design, construction, implementation, and management of in-house and client critical communications systems comprised of towers, land mobile radio, SCADA systems, wide area broadband and fibre networks.

For further information: Scott Vincent, President & CEO of Vincent Communications at [email protected]