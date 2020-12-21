Vince Carter Launches Scholarship in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Vince Carter announced the launch of the Vince Carter Scholarship and Mentorship Program in Toronto. The scholarship is for high school students and is open to applicants worldwide between the ages of sixteen to eighteen who will be entering grade eleven and/or twelve in September 2021 and each year forward.

The scholarship is seeking applicants who have a passion for sports, music, film, fashion, broadcasting, media, science, technology, engineering and math. Scholarship recipients will attend top caliber private schools where their tuition will be covered. Vince is quoted as saying "there will be fierce competition for this scholarship so I encourage you to bring your best stuff."

The scholarship is geared to applicants sixteen to eighteen, however, there are auxiliary programs for younger students including employment and career workshops alongside virtual summer camps.

While the program is open to all, Vince encourages the Black community, Indigenous community, people of colour and female students to apply. The criteria requires applicants to possess a passion in any of the mentioned academic pathways. Other characteristics to be reviewed include a 500 word essay on why the applicant should be considered a deserving candidate, collective academic aptitude and personal character, volunteer and community service, is the student a deserving candidate yet limited by economic hardship, is the student from a region that imposes barriers and limitations on females.

This scholarship program is unique and bears tremendous impact on positioning the next generation for future success.

Vince is quoted as saying "I am doing my part, now it's time for you to do yours by reaching out to kids, extended family, friends, educators and share this opportunity."

Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

