Airline unveils special Vince Carter livery celebrating the Hall of Famer's career as Toronto Raptors retire Carter's Number 15 jersey

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada is joining forces with Vince Carter to celebrate his career as the Toronto Raptors prepare to retire his jersey tomorrow evening. Adding to the excitement, Air Canada has unveiled a special Vince Carter livery in honour of his impact on basketball in Canada.

Air Canada has unveiled a special Vince Carter livery in honour of his impact on basketball in Canada. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Carter, known for his gravity-defying dunks, earned the nickname "Air Canada" during his seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. This connection was solidified as he played in the arena where, at the time, Air Canada was the inaugural naming sponsor, tying the athlete, the airline, and Canadian basketball together in a memorable way.

"Everyone at Air Canada is beyond excited to celebrate Vince Carter's trailblazing career," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "As national carrier the country's national airline, we're proud of our long-standing support for Canada's teams and exceptional athletes. Vince Carter's legacy shows that in addition to his number taking its place in the rafters, it also is meant to fly."

The livery will fly high until end of April 2025, proudly featuring Carter's silhouette, signature, and jersey number. The aircraft undercarriage will also bear Carter's name and number, so fans can spot the plane as it soars over the country he helped catapult onto basketball's global stage.

"The city of Toronto, and Canada as a whole, has meant so much to me throughout my career," said Vince Carter. "I am deeply touched by this tribute from Air Canada and can't wait to share the excitement with all the incredible fans across the country."

Air Canada is committed to supporting and celebrating Canadian teams and athletes who exemplify excellence while valuing diversity and inclusivity, as part of its ongoing commitment to share the best of Canada with the world. The partnership in honour of Carter reflects this commitment, celebrating a true icon and his remarkable career in Canada.

"Like Raptors fans, we are incredibly excited to celebrate a pivotal moment in franchise history, and Air Canada is uniquely positioned to join us in providing Raptors fans an unforgettable experience to honour the basketball icon dubbed 'Air Canada'," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "From the unveil of a first-of-its kind livery to special branded activations during the jersey retirement game, we look forward to sharing these history-making moments with fans alongside Air Canada."

The airline will also salute Carter's legacy during his November 2 jersey retirement, with in-game virtual signage, an employee-led t-shirt toss and heart-felt tribute video.

