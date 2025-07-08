Vimy Pharma Partners with Wounded Warriors Canada, Pledges Portion of Profits to Support Veterans and First Responders

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Vimy Pharma, a proudly Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to producing high-quality, affordable medicines, today announced a partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada, a national leader in mental health services for Veterans, First Responders, and their families.

As part of this partnership, Vimy Pharma is pledging a percentage of its profits to support Wounded Warriors Canada's vital programs, which provide life-changing mental health resources and support to those who have served Canada at home and abroad.

Wounded Warriors logo (CNW Group/Vimy Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

"Vimy Pharma believes deeply in the mission of Wounded Warriors Canada," said Dave Suchon, Chief Executive Officer. "Canada's Veterans and First Responders have given so much to our country. We are pleased to support Wounded Warriors Canada's work to ensure those who serve us have access to the care and support they deserve."

Wounded Warriors Canada offers a range of innovative, evidence-based mental health programs designed to foster resilience and recovery for those affected by operational stress injuries. Vimy Pharma's pledge is intended to help Wounded Warriors Canada expand its reach and impact, providing hope and healing to more Canadians in need.

"Partnerships are absolutely essential to our ability to deliver life-changing mental health counselling services made available at no cost to the Veterans, First Responders and families we serve across the country," said Scott Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer of Wounded Warriors Canada. "We are grateful to Vimy Pharma for their commitment to our mission and to the well-being of Canada's Veterans and First Responders."

Vimy Pharma's pledge reflects its broader mission to improve care for all Canadians, strengthen the country's healthcare system, and continue Canada's contributions to the global community.

About Vimy Pharma

Vimy Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company committed to ensuring a stable, reliable supply of essential medicines, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and supporting good-paying jobs for Canadians in life sciences and advanced manufacturing. Our products are made to the highest standards of quality and safety, meeting rigorous Health Canada guidelines.

At Vimy Pharma, our team is inspired by the groundbreaking achievements of doctors Frederick Banting and Charles Best, and James B. Collip whose discovery in Canada of insulin revolutionized treatments and changed millions of lives worldwide. Their spirit of ingenuity, collaboration, and commitment to public health continues to guide our approach as we develop and manufacture high-quality, affordable, essential medicines for Canadian health challenges.

About Wounded Warriors Canada

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider dedicated to serving Trauma Exposed Organizations, Trauma Exposed Professionals, and their families. Wounded Warriors Canada specializes in providing culturally informed services that utilize a combination of education, counselling, and training approaches to support resiliency and recovery from post-trauma injuries.

