Vim Cream: From Grandma's Favorite to GenZ Must-Have

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Trusted for generations, Vim continues to be a must-have for every household, evolving to meet the needs of today's young, dynamic homes with over 101 uses. Known for being gentle on surfaces yet tough on stains, Vim Cream remains the first and only player in the cream cleaning format. Utilizing clean technology, made with naturally derived cleaning agents, and featuring packaging made from 50% recycled plastic, Vim Cream represents the future of cleaning for a clean home and planet. Whether it's removing encrusted grease after a barbecue, tackling dirty marks on walls, or cleaning grimy mud off sneakers, Vim Cream is the ultimate cleaning solution for every surface.

Vim Cream: The Essential Addition to Your Cleaning Routine

Vim Cream effortlessly integrates into your daily, weekly, or monthly cleaning routine, providing a powerful solution for all cleaning needs:

#SundayReset: Clean toilets, appliances, showers, and more, setting the stage for a fresh start to the week.

Daily Clean: With over 101 uses, Vim Cream simplifies daily cleaning tasks, from removing marks on walls to washing kitchen countertops.

Extreme Clean: Tackle the toughest dirt, such as encrusted grease after a barbecue, grimy mud on sports shoes, or stubborn marks on walls after a party.

"Today's consumers are seeking cleaning solutions that are not only effective but also safe for their families and the environment," said Brianna Cairns, Assistant Brand Manager, Vim Canada. "At Vim, we're proud to present a modernized product line that meets these demands while adding a touch of fun to everyday cleaning."

Introducing the Scrub Rooms: An Interactive Cleaning Experience

To showcase the versatility of Vim Cream and engage consumers, Vim is launching the "Scrub Rooms" event. This immersive experience invites participants to discover new ways to tackle household chores in a fun and interactive setting.

Date: June 22-23, 2024

June 22-23, 2024 Location: Stackt Market, Toronto

Stackt Market, What to Expect: Immerse yourself in three different environments designed to highlight Vim Cream's incredible cleaning prowess, from bathrooms with makeup on mirrors to backyard barbecues and kitchen hobs with burn marks.

For Canadians who cannot attend in person, the event can be followed on social media with #VimScrubRooms.

Embrace the Future of Cleaning

Vim Cream is more than just a cleaning product; it's a lifestyle choice for those who value efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility. Say goodbye to old-fashioned cleaners and hello to a fresh, young, and dynamic cleaning experience with Vim Cream.

About Vim

Launched in 1969, Vim's household cleaning products revolutionised home cleaning.

With Vim Cream, it became possible to remove stubborn dirt without damaging the surfaces, leaving a beautifully clean result. Since then, all Vim products are developed to give the best cleaning without damaging surfaces, prolonging their original beauty. Today, in more than 60 countries around the world, millions of people rely on Vim to keep their house beautiful.

Goodbye ugly dirt. Hello Beautiful

In a world that doesn't take the beauty of where we live seriously enough, Vim's purpose is to restore the beauty of the homes & neighbourhoods that we live in because doing so has a positive effect on the well-being of the people we serve, making them feel more positive, more trusting in their surroundings & more engaged with their communities.

Vim Cleans

With a growing number of people moving to live in cities across the world, Vim has aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities & Communities, encouraging local communities to make use of their public communal areas & beautifying public spaces that have fallen into urban decay.

To bring this to life, Vim has been launching 'Vim Cleans' purpose campaigns for over 4 years, restoring beauty to public spaces & improving individual & community well-being.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

