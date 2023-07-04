Village Juicery Unveils New Strategic Distribution Partnerships with Top Organic Brands

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Village Juicery, Ontario's premiere specialty food service supplier, is thrilled to announce its latest distribution agreements with renowned organic brands across Canada. These strategic partnerships mark a significant milestone for Village Juicery, positioning it as the preferred choice for local businesses in Ontario seeking exceptional, organic products.

With an extensive selection of over 300 specialty items spanning various product categories, Village Juicery offers local businesses unparalleled access to the finest quality goods. Now, with the addition of esteemed distribution partners such as Flow Beverage, Tonica Kombucha, Mid-Day Squares, Minor Figures, and Tori's Bakeshop, Village Juicery takes its commitment to excellence to new heights.

Taking a closer look at the collaborations, Village Juicery unlocks new possibilities with renowned partners:

Mid-Day Squares : Introducing a revolutionary concept, Mid-Day Squares offers an innovative square that combines the benefits of a protein bar with the indulgence of a chocolate bar. These organic, vegan, and gluten, soy, and dairy-free squares are a perfect addition to any refrigerated merchandising area.





: Introducing a revolutionary concept, Mid-Day Squares offers an innovative square that combines the benefits of a protein bar with the indulgence of a chocolate bar. These organic, vegan, and gluten, soy, and dairy-free squares are a perfect addition to any refrigerated merchandising area. Tonica Kombucha : Established in Toronto since 2006, Tonica Kombucha crafts meticulously certified organic kombucha in a wide range of delightful flavours and formats, including kegs specifically tailored for food service establishments.





Established in since 2006, Tonica Kombucha crafts meticulously certified organic kombucha in a wide range of delightful flavours and formats, including kegs specifically tailored for food service establishments. Flow Beverage: Setting the benchmark for premium water, Flow Beverage delivers smooth, pure-tasting, naturally alkaline water. Committed to the highest social and environmental standards, Flow Beverage offers its products in various formats, ideal for all food service occasions.





Setting the benchmark for premium water, Flow Beverage delivers smooth, pure-tasting, naturally alkaline water. Committed to the highest social and environmental standards, Flow Beverage offers its products in various formats, ideal for all food service occasions. Tori's Bakeshop : Based in Toronto , Tori's Bakeshop is renowned for its delectable organic baked goods. Crafted fresh daily and free from all animal products and refined sugar, Tori's offers over 20 delectable treats available in bulk food service packs or retail-ready packaging.





Based in , Tori's Bakeshop is renowned for its delectable organic baked goods. Crafted fresh daily and free from all animal products and refined sugar, Tori's offers over 20 delectable treats available in bulk food service packs or retail-ready packaging. Minor Figures : A leading UK-based coffee brand, Minor Figures has gained immense popularity with its organic oat milk. Developed by baristas, Minor Figures oat milk delivers a silky micro-foam texture. Village Juicery has partnered with Nantel Mcdiarmid to secure distribution of the product.

Co-Founders of Village Juicery, Omar Shaheen and Tyler Colford, expressed their excitement about these groundbreaking agreements, emphasizing the tremendous value they bring to local customers. They stated, "These partnerships represent a significant milestone for Village Juicery and our customers. By teaming up with these exceptional brands that share our values, we are raising the bar in providing unparalleled access to the best products in the market. This means that local businesses in Ontario can confidently offer their customers exceptional, organic options that meet their evolving demands. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together and deliver an extraordinary experience for our customers."

With these strategic partnerships, Village Juicery solidifies its position as a go-to supplier of local organic products in Ontario. Serving over 400 businesses in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Village Juicery offers next-day delivery service with no minimum order requirement.

Looking ahead, customers can anticipate continued expansion and innovation as Village Juicery strives to meet the evolving demands of today's consumers. Stay tuned for further announcements on new product lines and exciting developments, expected in Fall 2023.

CONNECT WITH VILLAGE JUICERY

Website : Visit www.villagejuicery.com to learn more about Village Juicery and explore its offerings.

: Visit to learn more about Village Juicery and explore its offerings. Instagram : @villagejuicery .

: . Facebook: Facebook.com/villagejuicery

ABOUT VILLAGE JUICERY

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Village Juicery is in business to make people feel great. With 14 corporate-owned retail stores, a vast network of 400+ wholesale partners, and a thriving e-commerce channel, Village Juicery has become a trusted name in the industry. The company takes immense pride in operating a sustainable, zero-landfill 30,000-square-foot production facility, further emphasizing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

SOURCE Village Juicery

For further information: Media Contact: Courtney Empey, External Communications Second Sunday Agency Ltd., [email protected]