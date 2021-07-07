Village Juicery Announces Store Expansion Plans Across the GTA

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Village Juicery is proud to announce its retail store expansion plans into three new locations this summer. The expansion will bring the Village Juicery retail experience to Toronto's premium grocery chain; Eataly (opened June 21st), as well as two new neighbourhood locations; the first located in Oakville at 487 Cornwall Road (July 8th opening), and the second opening on the Danforth at 598 Danforth Avenue (September 2021).

At all three locations, Village Juicery customers can expect their favourite cold pressed juices and booster shots, made to order smoothies, kombucha, and baked goods from Tori's Bakeshop. The launch of the Oakville and the Danforth locations will also bring customers a new and exciting range of organic espresso based beverages, made from locally roasted beans and paired with Village Juicery's fresh range of plant-based milks.

ABOUT VILLAGE JUICERY

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Village Juicery is on a mission to make a lasting impact in the community through plant-based nutrition. Today, the business is focused on manufacturing and distributing fresh, certified organic, plant-based goods through their 13 corporate-owned retail stores, network of 300+ wholesale partners and newly launched e-commerce channel. Village Juicery is proud to operate a sustainable, zero-landfill 32,000 square foot production facility. Find out more at: www.villagejuicery.com // and follow on Instagram and Facebook @villagejuicery.

