Village Juicery Announces Partnership with Longo's

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Village Juicery, a leading producer and retailer of freshly prepared organic juices, smoothies, meals and snacks, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Longo's, one of Ontario's leading grocery store chains. The partnership will continue to uphold Longo's fresh tradition by providing Guests access to fresh, organic products at select locations.

Starting today, Guests can immerse themselves in the Village Juicery experience by visiting their dedicated juice & smoothie bar located inside the Yonge and Sheppard Longo's (4841 Yonge St). Additionally, branded displays will be available at the Liberty Village and Maple Leaf Square Longo's locations.

The Yonge and Sheppard location will serve as a comprehensive Village Juicery destination, offering an extensive range of products, including cold-pressed juices, booster shots, made-to-order smoothies, kombucha, and delectable baked goods from Tori's Bakeshop. Tyler Colford and Omar Shaheen, founders of Village Juicery and Mimmo Franzone, Vice President - Merchandising at Longo's, are excited to launch this partnership and further collaborations as both companies work together to bring fresh & quality options to Ontario communities.

ABOUT LONGO BROTHERS FRUIT MARKET

Longo's is a family-operated Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 37 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA. Today, Longo's maintains the same family-based values as they did over 65 years ago, putting Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo's is proud to serve their Guests the quality standard of food they believe every family deserves and to give back to the communities they operate in through the Longo Family Foundation.

For more information, please visit Longos.com or follow @LongosMarkets on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT VILLAGE JUICERY

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Village Juicery is in business to make people feel great. With 14 corporate-owned retail stores, a vast network of 300+ wholesale partners, and a thriving e-commerce channel, Village Juicery has become a trusted name in the industry. The company takes immense pride in operating a sustainable, zero-landfill 30,000-square-foot production facility, further emphasizing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

To learn more about Village Juicery and explore its enticing offerings, please visit www.villagejuicery.com . Stay connected by following Village Juicery on Instagram and Facebook @villagejuicery.

