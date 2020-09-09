Village Juicery Announces Expansion Plans into Farm Boy Stores

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Village Juicery is proud to announce store expansion plans into Farm Boy Fresh Markets. The expansion will bring the Village Juicery offering and retail experience to three Farm Boy locations, including Newmarket (now open), Yonge & Soudan (opening Fall 2020), and Front & Bathurst (opening 2021). The new stores will feature Village Juicery's core product portfolio including cold pressed juices, booster shots, and fresh kombucha on tap.

Since 2016, Village Juicery has been wholesaling its certified organic products in Farm Boy stores within the Greater Toronto area. Like Village Juicery's stores, the new grocery store format will be staffed by Village Juicery's nutritionist team to offer Farm Boy customers onsite product education and support.

ABOUT VILLAGE JUICERY

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Village Juicery is on a mission to make a lasting impact in the community through plant-based nutrition. Today, the business is focused on manufacturing and distributing fresh, certified organic plant-based goods through their 8 corporate-owned retail stores, network of 300+ wholesale partners and newly launched e-commerce channel. Village Juicery is proud to operate a zero-landfill 32,000 square foot production facility and contributes consistently to over 50 like-minded charitable organizations in Toronto. Find out more at: www.villagejuicery.com // @villagejuicery

