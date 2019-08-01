View the VIBE hosts VIP-studded patio party at Spaces office in Yorkville

"We wanted to ensure all our special guests not only got a chance to experience the space at Spaces Yorkville, our company headquarters, , but see it in a new light -- because it's so versatile and perfect for events, too," said View the VIBE's director of editorial, Steven Branco . "We were able to utilize the space to its full potential, with partners and guests scattered across the entire space, using their two patios, large co-working areas, kitchenettes, and inspiring nooks to really showcase the size and breadth of Spaces Yorkville."

Event partners and activations included:

Venue and name partner, Spaces Yorkville

Food partners: Paramount Fine Foods Yorkville, Bar Reyna, STK Toronto, FlavurLust hot sauce, McEwan Group, Pi Co Pizza Yorkville (with a late night pizza drop), Pizza e Pazzi, and Summers Ice Cream.

Drink partners: Tequila Tromba , Dixon's Distilled Spirits, Lost Craft Beer and Cider, Walter Caesar , JLohr Winery, VIBE Teas, and Fiji Water

Beauty partner: Borg & Boutros (formerly Toni + Guy) Yorkville with free blowouts, trims and more.

Portrait Studio partners: furniture by Global Furniture Group, and decor by Thirty Six Knots.

Balloon Decor partner: Ballonery.com.

Swag bag partner: SWAGGER Magazine, featuring full size products from Doritos, Dr Teals, Finesse Shampoo, Yardley Lily of the Valley, and Paramount Fine Foods.

The front patio featured live Jazz singer Jessica Rose , while international DJ Natalie Rivera was spinning on the back patio.

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE*:

Recap Video and B-Roll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=qoSbz7Kev_k

Party Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/U2gVifePhFSkr6dh8

Photo Booth Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/NfPq14RXw9znPMXCA

*Unwatermarked copies of the photos available for use upon request.

About View the VIBE:

View the VIBE, a VTV Productions Inc. brand, managed by AH Media, launched in 2010 as a video restaurant and spa guide, eventually evolving into a recognized digital lifestyle publication, producing fun, edgy and informational editorial content. Establishing itself as a voice for the hospitality, travel and entertainment industry in Toronto, and their VIBE videos. ViewtheVIBE.com | @viewthevibe

About AH Media:

AH Media is a full-service digital and creative agency, lead by co-founding partners, Ayman Hbeichi and Steven Branco, offering a full-suite of in-house digital services along with a distribution of over 500-thousand unique monthly readers across all 4 of their brands managed. Including View the VIBE, SWAGGER Magazine , DIVINE.ca , and OHLALA.ca . As a full-service creative agency, the AH Media team helps companies grow their digital brand through a variety of web, design, mobile, video and photography services. AHmedia.co | @AHmedia.co

