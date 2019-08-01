View the VIBE hosts VIP-studded patio party at Spaces office in Yorkville
Aug 01, 2019, 15:33 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, July 29, 2019, AH Media's View the VIBE, a Toronto-based online travel and hospitality media brand by Torontonians for Torontonians hosted a VIP summer patio party at Spaces Yorkville (99 Yorkville Avenue). Spaces is a creative co-working space that houses a variety of small to large companies, freelancers, professionals and entrepreneurs for short and long-term office rentals, and is also AH Media's headquarters.
The VIP-studded event drew out a whopping 400+ VIPs from near and far - from athletes (even a Canadian Olympian World Medalist), to local trailblazing entrepreneurs, actresses and actors, media, personalities, content creators, event planners, fashion icons, designers, directors and so much more. Attendees included Director X, Andrew Poje, Carolina Lopez, Jessica J. Fink of St. Joseph's Media (Toronto Life, Wedding Bells, Title, etc.), Nicki Laborie (View the VIBE founder and restaurateur), Paul Mason (the world-renowned official Fashion Santa), Becca Webster, Andrea Bolley (dubbed the 6ix Mom), international director and photographer, Justin Wu, Sebastien and Sheila Centner, Casie Stewart, Alana Pancyr, Shayne Stevens, Chukwunonso Ezekwueche, Jen Kirsch, Eden Haze (Pizza Boy in the 6ix), Yasmin Aboelsaud of Daily Hive, Natalie Deane, and International House Music DJ Natalie Rivera and her team at @El.BreakTV and many more.
"We wanted to ensure all our special guests not only got a chance to experience the space at Spaces Yorkville, our company headquarters, , but see it in a new light -- because it's so versatile and perfect for events, too," said View the VIBE's director of editorial, Steven Branco. "We were able to utilize the space to its full potential, with partners and guests scattered across the entire space, using their two patios, large co-working areas, kitchenettes, and inspiring nooks to really showcase the size and breadth of Spaces Yorkville."
Event partners and activations included:
- Venue and name partner, Spaces Yorkville
- Food partners: Paramount Fine Foods Yorkville, Bar Reyna, STK Toronto, FlavurLust hot sauce, McEwan Group, Pi Co Pizza Yorkville (with a late night pizza drop), Pizza e Pazzi, and Summers Ice Cream.
- Drink partners: Tequila Tromba, Dixon's Distilled Spirits, Lost Craft Beer and Cider, Walter Caesar, JLohr Winery, VIBE Teas, and Fiji Water
- Beauty partner: Borg & Boutros (formerly Toni + Guy) Yorkville with free blowouts, trims and more.
- Portrait Studio partners: furniture by Global Furniture Group, and decor by Thirty Six Knots.
- Balloon Decor partner: Ballonery.com.
- Swag bag partner: SWAGGER Magazine, featuring full size products from Doritos, Dr Teals, Finesse Shampoo, Yardley Lily of the Valley, and Paramount Fine Foods.
The front patio featured live Jazz singer Jessica Rose, while international DJ Natalie Rivera was spinning on the back patio.
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE*:
Recap Video and B-Roll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=qoSbz7Kev_k
Party Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/U2gVifePhFSkr6dh8
Photo Booth Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/NfPq14RXw9znPMXCA
*Unwatermarked copies of the photos available for use upon request.
About View the VIBE:
View the VIBE, a VTV Productions Inc. brand, managed by AH Media, launched in 2010 as a video restaurant and spa guide, eventually evolving into a recognized digital lifestyle publication, producing fun, edgy and informational editorial content. Establishing itself as a voice for the hospitality, travel and entertainment industry in Toronto, and their VIBE videos. ViewtheVIBE.com | @viewthevibe
About AH Media:
AH Media is a full-service digital and creative agency, lead by co-founding partners, Ayman Hbeichi and Steven Branco, offering a full-suite of in-house digital services along with a distribution of over 500-thousand unique monthly readers across all 4 of their brands managed. Including View the VIBE, SWAGGER Magazine, DIVINE.ca, and OHLALA.ca. As a full-service creative agency, the AH Media team helps companies grow their digital brand through a variety of web, design, mobile, video and photography services. AHmedia.co | @AHmedia.co
