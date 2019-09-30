Viens Report - This Report Has To Be A Turning Point

QUEBEC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The report from the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec must mark a turning point in our relations with Indigenous communities, stated MNA for D'Arcy-McGee and the liberal Critic for Indigenous Affairs, Mr. David Birnbaum.

In his report, the Commission's president Mr. Jacques Viens evokes troubling findings that are the result of an exhaustive process.

The government must establish a mechanism to follow through with the Ombudsperson's recommendations, as well as a timetable for their implementation, to ensure that they are not forgotten and fall through the cracks.

The Minister of Finance, Eric Girard's next Economic update will be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate a real willingness to provide the necessary resources.

''This serious and urgent report requires us all to take action. The systemic discrimination that the Viens report found makes it so the First nations and Inuit peoples continue to be deprived from equitable public services and respect of their needs. Now, governments and institutions have to acknowledge this report and put forth tangible, ambitious and measurable actions. The official opposition promises to do what it can'', MNA for D'Acy-McGee and the liberal Official Opposition Critic for Indigenous Affairs, Mr. David Birnbaum.

