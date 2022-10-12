Vidillion Receives Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Verification, and Anti-Fraud Certification across North America

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of CTV/OTT advertising platforms validated by performance is pleased to announce that Vidillion Corp ("Vidillion") , its wholly owned subsidiary has now been certified by Trustworthy Accountability Group ("TAG"). By completing the rigorous "Verified by TAG" vetting process, Vidillion has received TAG's highly coveted "Certified Against Fraud" Seal and a TAG-ID. In order to receive TAG's Certified Against Fraud Seal, Vidillion has demonstrated its adoption of industry standards to protect its customers and the supply chain from fraudulent traffic.

TAG is a first-of-its-kind cross-industry accountability program intended to create trust within the digital ad and content recommendation industries to eliminate fraud, malware, and piracy while promoting brand safety and transparency.

As part of its growth strategy, Vidillion undertook the initiative with TAG to offer brands and agencies an added layer of transparency. Companies that complete the "Verified by TAG" process receive a TAG-ID – a unique, global, and persistent identifier that enables partners to verify legitimacy and reputation.

"We are constantly raising the bar when it comes to fraud mitigation and verification across all of our offerings and ad solutions. We are committed to building solutions that provide market leading performance, transparency and that our customers can fully trust. The TAG certification fits in with our belief that the advertising industry should be safe and fair to all our partners," said Sunil Chelaramani, Director of Streaming Technology and Cloud Infrastructure, Vidillion.

"It is incumbent upon all of us in the Connected TV ("CTV") ecosystem to pursue transparency and accountability throughout the entire supply chain," said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer, Sabio Holdings. "Committing to industry standards like TAG is a critical step in continuing to drive trust with our advertisers while demystifying inventory source acceptability."

Vidillion is a U.S. based CTV/Streaming supply-side platform (SSP) and technology provider for content creators. Vidillion's technology stack includes tools for ad break optimization, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content recognition and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with demand side partner integrations. These tools enable publishers to quickly and easily find new ways to monetize their Streaming TV inventory by allowing advertisers to precisely target viewers based on content, context, usage, and geography.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

