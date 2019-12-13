Videotron teams up with Samsung to deploy its LTE Advanced & 5G networks

This partnership is the result of an extensive selection process to identify the most complete and evolutive 5G option that fits Videotron's ambitious objectives. Videotron wanted to team up with a partner that fully understands the needs and reality of today's consumers, which Samsung is able to achieve, particularly from its expertise in both the network equipment development and deployment as well as in the development and marketing of mobile devices. In addition to providing radio access equipment, this partnership will allow Samsung to support Videotron in its quest to offer the best possible services and customer experience through several initiatives.

Samsung Networks will deliver its latest LTE Advanced and 5G solutions including Radio Units (RU), Digital Units (DU), and Massive MIMO Units (MMU) supporting low, mid, and high-band spectrums. The solutions from Samsung Networks will provide a smooth and reliable migration towards 5G for Videotron and its subscribers.

"We have been all over the world to find the best supplier suited to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This partnership will allow us to deliver the most advanced telecommunications solutions to Quebecers. While 4G technology has profoundly transformed telecommunications in the world, LTE Advanced and 5G will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we interact with our loved ones and the environment around us. We want to be with our customers through these major changes and the choice of Samsung as a supplier is not a coincidence, we are convinced that they represent the best option to achieve this objective. Videotron has always been at the forefront of major technological changes and the arrival of 5G is no exception. Today's announcement is a very proud moment for us."

- Jean François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron.

"We are excited to become Videotron's LTE Advanced and 5G partner. This partnership will be marked as a significant milestone for Samsung and it will be remembered as our first win in the Canadian market. Over the years, Samsung has been dedicated to bringing 4G and 5G technologies and devices globally. This partnership will be the first step in the journey of the network business in Canada, and our mission to bring new mobile experiences to the province of Quebec and the Ottawa region. Samsung and Videotron will continue to join forces to usher in the 5G era for enhanced communications, and push towards a proliferation of a next generation of wireless networks.

- Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,545,200 cable and IP television customers, while Club illico, the over-the-top video service, had 443,500 members. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,724,300 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,288,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,052,700 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron was recognized amongst Canada's top 100 employers as well as Montréal's top employers.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

