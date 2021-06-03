Videotron Ltd. Announces Notice of Redemption for All of its 5% Senior Notes due July 15, 2022

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron Ltd. ("Videotron") today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5% Senior Notes due July 15, 2022 (the "Notes"). A notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") is being distributed by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, the trustee under the Indenture. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is July 3, 2021, and the redemption price will be calculated on June 29, 2021. Videotron will disclose the redemption price by press release on June 29, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company on July 6, 2021.

Questions regarding this redemption should be directed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., by telephone at 1-800-344-5128.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,459,100 cable television customers and 477,900 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,807,400 subscribers as of March 31, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,503,200 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 897,700 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

Forward–Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For further information: Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: 514 380-7414; For media only: Merick Séguin, Advisor, Public relations, Videotron Ltd., Email: [email protected], Telephone: 514 380-7069

