Videotron cancels long-distance charges for calls to Ukraine

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In commitment to the current situation in the country, Videotron is suspending long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine, effective immediately and until March 31st 2022, to allow customers to reach family and loved ones without having to worry about tolls.

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, home entertainment, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,428,000 cable television customers, and 467,200 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,832,700 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,571,300 subscriber connections to its mobile telephony service and was providing wireline telephony service to 847,400 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

