Videotron acquires Cable Amos

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Télédistribution Amos inc. (Cable Amos) and its network. The Québec telecom leader expects that Abitibi-Témiscamingue residents living in Cable Amos' service area will be able to join its subscriber family in the coming months and enjoy the best customer experience in the market.

"We're serious about establishing ourselves in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, as the transaction we are announcing today shows," said Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron. "As we have been saying, we are evaluating growth opportunities in the region and will seize those that are promising. We are excited about offering our services to local residents."

"We are proud to pass the torch to Videotron," said Cable Amos management. "This was not a random choice. We are convinced that Videotron is the company best able to create healthy competition in the region. Customer needs are changing and only Videotron is in a position to respond to the new realities."

Cable Amos currently serves Amos, Senneterre, Barraute, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Belcourt, Ste-Gertrude-Manneville, Launay, Trécesson, Berry, Champneuf, La Motte, Landrienne, La Corne, Preissac, St-Felix-de-Dalquier, St-Mathieu-d'Harricana, St-Marc-de-Figuery, La Morandière, Rochebeaucourt, Guyenne, St-Dominique-du-Rosaire, Pikogan and Rivière-Héva. Residents covered by Cable Amos' wireline network will be able to experience Helix, Videotron's new home entertainment and management platform.

The acquisition is expected to close in the spring of 2020. It is subject to approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and to customary conditions. Videotron's teams will then meet with Abitibi residents living in Cable Amos' service area to present Videotron's products and start taking installation appointments.

Videotron was already planning to offer its products and services in the rest of the region by interconnecting to the Cablevision network. With this acquisition, Videotron will be able to connect an even greater number of Abitibi-Témiscamingue residents.

More information about Helix: videotron.com/en/helix

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,545,200 cable and IP television customers, and 443,500 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,724,300 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,288,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,052,700 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers and one of Montréal's top employers.

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: Merick Seguin, Public Relations Advisor, Phone: 514 380-7069

Related Links

www.videotron.com

