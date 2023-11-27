VIDA Continues to Push Boundaries and Innovate Across its Business in 2023

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - VIDA achieved several milestones in the second half of 2023, as it advanced its mission to revolutionize affordable communities. The company's creative approach to multifamily housing has included industry-first partnerships and the adoption of new property technology:

24/7 Virtual Healthcare: VIDA entered an exclusive arrangement with TELUS Health to deliver low-cost access to 24/7 virtual healthcare for its residents.

VIDA entered an exclusive arrangement with to deliver low-cost access to 24/7 virtual healthcare for its residents. Supply Chain Optimization: VIDA became the third company in Canada to pilot Amazon Business for enhanced efficiency and reduced cost in its repair and maintenance supply chain. VIDA will complete a case study with Amazon Business in 2024.

VIDA became the third company in to pilot for enhanced efficiency and reduced cost in its repair and maintenance supply chain. VIDA will complete a case study with Amazon Business in 2024. Improved Resident Finances: VIDA partnered with Zenbase to provide credit reporting and split monthly rent payments for its residents in these tough financial times.

VIDA partnered with to provide credit reporting and split monthly rent payments for its residents in these tough financial times. First Mover Advantage: VIDA became the first Canadian company to adopt Fortress Property Management Software. VIDA's decision to implement Fortress was motivated by its ongoing pursuit of world-class finance and administrative practices.

These developments occurred amidst a flurry of property transactions, the most recent being the acquisition of 227 units on Prince Edward Island in mid-November — the third major acquisition in three months.

VIDA remains committed to helping solve affordability challenges for working class Canadian renters by delivering its unique brand of low-cost accommodation. Over 1,200 of VIDA's 2,700 units are committed to long-term, deep affordability with future rent increases capped at the Consumer Price Index for Shelter (or less).

VIDA's ability to create community embodies the core ethos of the company. Through its pillars of Safety & Security, Cleanliness, Opportunity, and Community, VIDA enables residents to thrive in affordable rental accommodations they proudly call home.

