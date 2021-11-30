Victory Receives Approval to Transition to New CPC Policy and Re-Appoints Former Board

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. (TSXV: VIC.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"), it has received disinterested shareholder approval for all proposed amendments to bring the Company's practices and operations in line with the revisions to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policy 2.4 "Capital Pool Companies" ("Policy 2.4"), previously announced on May 31, 2021. In particular, shareholders have approved:

amendments to the Company's stock option plan to, among other things, become a 10% rolling option plan prior to the Company completing its Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Exchange policies (a "QT"); removal of the consequences of failing to complete a QT within 24 months of the Company's date of listing on the Exchange; amendments to the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's CPC escrow agreement, including allowing the Company's escrowed securities to be subject to an 18-month escrow release schedule; and permitting payment of a finder's fee or commission to a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company upon completion of a QT.

Please refer to the Company's May 31, 2021 news release and management information circular dated effective May 31, 2021 (the "Circular"), for further details with respect to the amendments in accordance with the revised Policy 2.4 and the Company's news releases dated October 14, 2021, February 8, 2021, and November 25, 2020 with respect to the Company's proposed QT (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco").

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Victory Capital Corp.

For further information: Contact Name: Zelong (Roger) He, CEO and Director, Email: [email protected]