Victorias first veteran focused Clinic Opening Today

LANGFORD, BC, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Avail Medical is pleased to announce Victoria's first multidisciplinary Clinic focused exclusively on veteran healthcare run by CAF veteran Adam Cyr. The clinic will offer a wide range of exclusive products and services for Veterans of the Canadian Armed forces.

“Although medical cannabis remains our primary focus, this location is a key component to Avails exploration into psychedelic assisted therapy for our beloved veterans and to serve as the testing ground for additional non conventional treatments and programs while utilizing the beautiful British Columbia Wilderness“ says Avail Medicals President Justin Whitehall

The Clinic will be run by Adam Cyr, who is a local Veteran who joined the Canadian Army in 1995 and served 20 years in the Infantry with both the Royal Regina Rifles and Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

During his time in the military, he completed 2 tours to the former Yugoslavia, and 2 tours to Afghanistan.

In September 2008 while on his final tour to Afghanistan, Adam was involved in an insurgent ambush which resulted in the death of 3 of his section members and left Adam severely wounded including the amputation of his right leg.

As a result of this incident, Adam began to prepare for the inevitable end of his military career. He completed a university degree and began working on veteran's advocacy and outreach – starting and operating Operation Good to Go to help soldiers break out of depression and addiction. He also worked with several other veteran-led initiatives aimed at pushing soldiers out of their comfort zone and into the great outdoors. "Joining Avail Medical is the next exciting chapter inline with my passion for helping my fellow veterans. " - Adam Cyr

Avail Medicals grand opening will be Friday September 6, 2024 from 12 pm

Avail Veterans Clinic is located at,

Unit 111, 2849 Peatt rd

Langford, British Columbia

