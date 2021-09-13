Victoria tech company SSI pledges $100,000 support for Victoria Marine Rescue Society

"For over 30 years, ships built with our solutions have been put in-service all over the world, as well as here in Victoria." says Darren Larkins, SSI co-CEO. "I'm proud that we are able to partner with a local organization committed to keeping our marine community safe, including for those onboard vessels we've played a part in."

"A critical part of our organization's culture is about being purposeful in how we innovate and approach problems." says Denis Morais, SSI co-CEO. "We see that same spirit in VMRS, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to build on our company's spirit in the local community."

SSI will collaborate with VMRS to help make the sea a safer place to be. VMRS's support of Station 35 has resulted in successful responses to hundreds of calls in the past five years. Just this past month, as RCMSR - Station 35 wrapped up training for the night, a mayday call came in from an adrift windsurfer. The rescue crew were able to get the individual warm, safe, and back ashore to his family within minutes. The extensive training and preparedness of the team is made possible thanks to VMRS's ongoing work.

The contributions of $20,000 annually for five years represent a long-term commitment to supporting VMRS. The rescue organization's fundraising efforts within the local community will give the non-profit more opportunities to save lives.

"It is fantastic to have the support of a company like SSI, especially when they are local to Victoria." says Alan Lawrence, Treasurer at VMRS. "SSI's support brings us closer to achieving our goals and boosts our readiness to tackle any rescue situation in our waters."

About VMRS

VMRS is the volunteer organization behind Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue - Station 35, Victoria's local search and rescue station based at Ogden Point. Station 35 keeps the waters around Victoria safe to enjoy for all.

Donations to VMRS can be made by visiting: Donate | VMRS

About SSI

SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry's unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We live and breathe the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of shipbuilding and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. By working with shipbuilders to solve their business challenges with technology, SSI gives them the power to concentrate on what they do best – shipbuilding. Learn more at www.ssi-corporate.com.

SOURCE SSI

For further information: Greg Goulanian, Marketing Strategist, 250-479-3638 ext. 122