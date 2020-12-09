Victims' Families Dispute Revera Homes COVID-19 Report

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On the heels of an expert advisory report entitled: A Perfect Storm: The COVID-19 Experience for Revera and the Long Term Care Sector families of victims who lost their lives to COVID-19 under their care are firing back.

The Revera report, released December 7th, places the blame on "well-meaning staff" who carried the virus in from their communities. The report also cites the design of the building, staffing shortages and the absence and technical acumen of Ontario's doctors.

"To place the blame on hard working doctors and staff during a pandemic is unconscionable," said Darryl Singer, head of commercial and civil litigation at Diamond and Diamond. "This is a company that was very understaffed and unprepared before the pandemic. We've been following them for years."

Singer cites the tendency of the company to hire two or three PSWs (personal support workers) instead of one on a full-time basis as an obvious failing.

"Because of their questionable hiring practices these people are forced to work multiple job and thus go in and out of multiple facilities," stated Singer. "It's a recipe for disaster."

The timing of Revera's report comes on the heels of news that the company has experienced another outbreak at one of their facilities. Their Etobicoke long-term care home recently announced a viral outbreak which included more than 100 residents and 50 staff members.

"Revera does not reinvest enough of their money in training, maintenance and renovations, and sufficient staffing," said Jeremy Diamond, Senior partner at Diamond and Diamond. "This new outbreak shows that little has been learned from the first wave."

Diamond and Diamond is leading the legal charge against long term care homes in the province that have failed to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you or someone else you know has lost a loved one at a Seniors home due to COVID-19, we ask that you contact our firm immediately.

