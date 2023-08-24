Vice Health and Wellness Signs Letter of Intent to Advance Scientific Technology Solutions for Weight Loss and Obesity

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Vice Health and Wellness Inc. (CSE: VICE) (FSE: Z24) (OTC Pink: VICFF) is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Biologic Pharmamedical Research Ltd to initiate a collaborative product research and development partnership for weight-loss and obesity focused products. The purpose of the LOI is to express mutual interest in developing cutting-edge nutraceutical technology products that aim to revolutionize health categories through effective and science-based innovations. It is anticipated that this LOI will lead to the establishment of a definitive agreement outlining the specific terms, conditions, and responsibilities of both VICE and Biologic Pharmamedical. During the period of the LOI the Company has agreed to cover certain expenditures which are not to exceed $10,000.

Biologic Pharmamedical Research, a trailblazer in the realm of pharmacology and natural therapeutic agents, will focus on mapping the pharmacology of natural therapeutic agents to better understand poly-pharmacology at the proteomic and genomic level. VICE is committed to enhancing people's lives by offering innovative and effective health products targeting weight-loss and obesity

At the core of this partnership is THERMOGALLATE™, an exclusive and patent-pending technology fully owned by Biologic. It is a unique and ground-breaking technology that facilitates efficient fat metabolism and energy production. Unlike traditional keto-products, THERMOGALLATE™ capitalizes on the body's natural fat stores to induce ketogenesis, fostering sustainable weight management and heightened cognitive function. This technology triggers the activation of Brown Adipose Fat (BAT) and Hormone Sensitive Lipase (HSL), initiating a chain reaction that enhances fat burning and release for fuel. Through this innovative process, heat and energy are generated, reducing the reliance on physical exercise alone.

The key reported benefits of THERMOGALLATE™ include:

Activation of Brown Adipose Fat (BAT): Facilitates efficient fat burning.

Initiation of Hormone Sensitive Lipase (HSL) Activity: Breaks down and mobilizes fat for energy.

Induction of Ketogenesis: Offers an alternate brain fuel source during low-caloric intake.

Enhanced Energy and Cognitive Performance: Elevates energy levels, creativity, and cognitive function.

Reduced Hunger Cravings and Dietary Control: Supports appetite management and dietary adherence.

The partnership will encompass the creation of products with Thermogallate™ that contribute to improved lean body mass to fat mass proportions beginning with the research and development of a Gummy Version. Biologic Pharmamedical will explore the possibilities of a gummy version of the Brown Adipose Tissue activator, catering to consumers seeking a delightful and enjoyable means of experiencing the potential health benefits of the product. The company plans to explore further uses of Thermogalallate™ in consumer health products.

Biologic Pharmamedical will play a crucial role in supporting the marketing efforts for these Nutraceutical Technology products. Biologic Pharmamedical will provide scientific backing, literature, and relevant research findings to substantiate health claims associated with the products. Furthermore, Biologic Pharmamedical will assist Vice Health and Wellness in organizing digital seminars or speaking engagements to disseminate vital information about the products.

In addition, Vice Health and Wellness supplements will be enriched with Glyvia™, a patented and Health Canada approved natural product. Glyvia™ presents a plant-based, zero-calorie sweetness that emulates the flavor of sugar without the commonly associated bitter aftertaste found in alternative sweeteners like stevia. This proprietary complex, composed of aminoacetic acid and plant glycosides, enhances mouthfeel, sweetness, and sweet/sour balance, delivering an appealing and satisfying sensory experience.

Maciej Lis, Chief Executive Officer of Vice, stated, "The collaboration between Biologic Pharmamedical Research and Vice holds tremendous potential and aligns with our shared goals of promoting health and wellness to help consumers achieve the pursuit of optimal wellness. We are excited about the possibilities and eagerly look forward to further discussions and negotiations to formalize this partnership."

Franco Cavaleri BSc PhDc, Founder and CEO of Biologic, noted, "We're thrilled to partner with VICE's like-minded team to tackle weight loss and obesity through our advanced technologies led by THERMOGALLATE™. This patented technology, dubbed the 'Natural GLP1 agonist and Brown Fat Thermogenic inducer,' aims to regulate blood glucose and activate fat metabolism. This leads to spontaneous weight management and increased energy by revitalizing the body's natural fat-utilizing systems.

For further information and updates, please visit the newly updated investor website at www.vice.health

About Biologic Pharmamedical Research

Biologic Pharmamedical Research is dedicated to cutting-edge research and development in the health and wellness industry. The company focuses on mapping the pharmacology of natural therapeutic agents to engineer more reliable and efficacious outcomes for consumers.

About Vice Health and Wellness Inc.

Vice Health and Wellness Inc. is a dynamic publicly traded company dedicated to fostering healthier lifestyle choices by offering a diverse range of products that empower consumers to enhance their mental and physical well-being. As an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals and organizations, we believe in the power of collective small steps leading to remarkable transformations. Our product line features low-sugar, plant-based gummy products, and we are actively spearheading innovations in alignment with emerging trends in the health and wellness sector. By prioritizing weight loss and harnessing the potential of AI-powered health and wellness applications, which leverage state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, we aim to provide individuals with unparalleled advice, personalized recommendations, unwavering support, and transformative solutions on their journey to ultimate well-being. Our exceptional applications intend to offer a multitude of treatment benefits, empowering users to embark on a transformative path toward optimal health.

