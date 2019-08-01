Vibrant 72-Acre Waterfront Development in Port Credit

MISSISSAUGA COUNCIL UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSES BRIGHTWATER PROJECT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Port Credit West Village Partners are excited to announce that a visionary new waterfront development for Port Credit is one step closer to reality. On July 31st, Mississauga City Council unanimously endorsed staff's Recommendation Report for the proposed Brightwater (formerly West Village) community project. The partnership has collaborated extensively with residents, stakeholders and the community to reach this crucial milestone and to continue the transformation of the former oil refinery into an exciting new waterfront community.

The West Village Partners are in the final stages of remediating the 72-acre former Imperial Oil Lands at 70 Mississauga Road South in preparation for the development of Brightwater, a diverse new community with 2,995 new residential units in a mix of housing forms and tenure, including condominium suites and executive townhomes, as well as a vibrant retail and commercial component along Lakeshore Road West and on the waterfront. Brightwater will see the addition of more than 18 acres of new parks and open space, including a 10-acre Waterfront Park that will connect to the existing waterfront trail. There is also potential for additional community amenities including a public school and YMCA. Brightwater will be a new waterfront neighbourhood district, a western extension of Port Credit, with an engaging public realm, memorable main streets and public squares, with shopping, food, nature and community at your doorstep.

The Port Credit West Village Partners would like to sincerely thank Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Ward 1 Councillor Stephen Dasko, City Staff, and all of the local community stakeholders (Cranberry Cove Ratepayer Association, Town Of Port Credit Association, Port Credit Heritage District, and the Port Credit BIA). The Brightwater team would also like to pay tribute to the late Jim Tovey, the former Ward 1 Councillor, who was a driving force behind Mississauga's waterfront redevelopment and Inspiration Port Credit.

"We are all passionate about this great city and we value their insightful, positive contributions to this successful development approvals process," said Ken Tanenbaum, Kilmer Group Vice-Chairman and Chair, West Village Partners.

At the Planning and Development Committee meeting on July 29, 2019, Councillor Stephen Dasko stated: "for the first time in over 100 years, these former Texaco/Imperial Oil lands are going to finally be cleaned up, with no government or taxpayer money going into the remediation effort. We should all be really excited about the future of this site."

West Village Partners appreciate Mayor Crombie's positive comments on the project, which can be found in her news release.

It is anticipated that the partnership will launch the first phase of Brightwater sales in early 2020, with construction starting later that year.

Concept renderings for Brightwater can be found here.

Brightwater is the product of a dynamic partnership that brings award-winning experience in imagining, developing and constructing vibrant, sustainable, mixed-use communities. The Port Credit West Village Partners are led by Kilmer Group, DiamondCorp, Dream Unlimited Corp, and FRAM+Slokker, who are all leaders in providing exceptional quality in residential design, liveability, a sophisticated retail experience, sustainability and innovation. The proposal would not have been possible without the creativity and expertise from Toronto-based award-winning architect Giannone Petricone Associates Inc. Architects and international architect COBE from Denmark, Urban Strategies, Urbantech, BA Group, Public Work and the rest of the expert consulting team. Inspired by community, design excellence, and water, Brightwater promises to be one of the most exciting master-planned developments in Canada.

SOURCE Port Credit West Village Partners

For further information: Emily Rosen, erosen@diamondcorp.ca, 416-324-5424; Port Credit West Village Partners, 141 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5G 1E8, www.experiencebrightwater.ca