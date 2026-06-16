Viatris Recognized as One of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada

ETOBICOKE, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work®. This recognition highlights Viatris' commitment to fostering a culture where colleagues feel valued, engaged, and empowered to do meaningful work while making a positive impact on patients and communities.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This recognition is the result of an independent evaluation, which uses a rigorous two-step process that includes an anonymous survey to employees and a specific evaluation of the company's corporate culture, assessing the practices, policies, and HR and leadership culture of the organization.

"Being recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces is a powerful validation of the culture our colleagues help build every day," said Jeff Long, Country Manager for Viatris in Canada. "We are deeply committed to creating an inclusive, high‑performing environment where people feel supported, respected, and inspired to bring their best -- because when our people thrive, so do the patients and communities we serve."

"The need for great talent shows in the investment companies are making in the employee experience, recognizing that what is good for employees is great for business success," said Nancy Fonseca, SVP Client Services, Great Place to Work® Canada.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a dynamic portfolio that spans generics, established brands and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, China, and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input--there's only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

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