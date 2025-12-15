ETOBICOKE, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) has been named one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Ontario and one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back in Canada. These recognitions highlight Viatris in Canada's commitment to fostering a culture where colleagues are enthusiastic about the work they do, feel valued, engaged and motivated. It is also important to Viatris that we seek out meaningful opportunities to give back.

The organization received these recognitions after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Ontario list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

Companies are recognized on the Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back for fostering a sense of contribution. Their employees consistently express pride in the way their organization supports the community -- building trust, strengthening culture and reinforcing the belief that business can be a force for good.

"We're truly honored to receive these recognitions," said Jeffrey Long, Country Manager, Viatris in Canada. "They reflect the culture we've built at Viatris Canada, one rooted in inclusion and putting people first. That commitment goes beyond our workplace. We strive to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work, because supporting local health, well-being, and opportunity is central to who we are."

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

