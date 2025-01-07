viaim Redefines Conference Efficiency with the Official North American Launch of AI-Powered RecDot Earbuds at CES 2025

Marking a new era of work efficiency, the innovative smart office tools are available at a 5% discount for a limited time.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, officially announced the North American release of its AI-powered RecDot Earbuds, marking its debut on the global technology stage at CES 2025. The smart office earbuds, which combine artificial intelligence and cutting-edge hardware innovation, are designed to eliminate workplace hassles, giving users a more efficient and convenient office experience.

During CES 2025, from January 7-10, attendees can visit viaim at Booth 36709 in LVCC South Hall 2 to witness how RecDot Earbuds redefine conference efficiency.

Key features and benefits for conference professionals include:

AI Meeting Summaries and To-Do Lists: The viaim AI assistant intelligently analyzes meeting content, automatically extracting key points to generate concise summaries. Additionally, it identifies critical action items to create to-do lists, simplifying post-meeting follow-up.

Real-Time Transcription and Translation: RecDot supports real-time transcription and translation for three scenarios—on-site meetings, phone calls, and audio-video recordings—ensuring seamless communication.

RecDot supports real-time transcription and translation for three scenarios—on-site meetings, phone calls, and audio-video recordings—ensuring seamless communication. 48dB deep noise cancellation: Intelligent noise-canceling modes effectively block background noise, ensuring optimal sound quality across different scenarios.

The North American launch is a pivotal step in viaim's global strategy. Recognizing the region's highly digitalized consumer environment and diverse user needs, particularly in remote and hybrid work setups, viaim aims to meet the increasing demand for smart office solutions. Based on these insights, viaim is committed to creating genuinely useful AI that frees people from repetitive, exhausting office tasks and meeting the changing needs of North American professionals through its AI-driven innovative technology, while accelerating its mission to promote work efficiency changes worldwide.

Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim, commented: "With the increasing challenges of workplace efficiency and communication, viaim is committed to providing practical solutions for professionals through innovative technologies. Our mission is to create 'Real Intelligence', and we hope RecDot gives users more freedom through AI technology, allowing them to focus on the most valuable things in life."

From now until January 14, customers can enjoy the RecDot earbuds at the exclusive price of US$236.55 (5% discount off the original price of US$249). Be among the first to experience the smart office future. Please visit the official website store.viaim.ai for more details and to place an order.

