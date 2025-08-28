viaim Presents OpenNote at IFA 2025, Stylish AI Earbuds Designed for Work, Inspiration, and Everyday Life

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI hardware innovator specializing in intelligent, human-centered products, today announced it will showcase its new OpenNote Earbuds at IFA 2025, where they will make their first appearance on the world stage as a lifestyle productivity device that combines premium design, all-day comfort, and powerful AI features.

With this upcoming showcase, OpenNote introduces a new category of Lifestyle Productivity Earbuds, designed for professionals and creatives who want to stay connected, capture inspiration, and manage tasks throughout the day. Unlike traditional earbuds focused only on noise cancellation or sports, OpenNote combines style, comfort, and intelligent AI functions. Users can record ideas instantly, transcribe conversations in real time, and generate summaries and task lists automatically, all while enjoying a lightweight open-ear design that supports seamless transitions between work and leisure.

The upcoming presentation will also represent the completion of viaim's AI audio ecosystem. Following the CES introductions of RecDot, professional-grade AI recording earphones, and NoteKit, a portable transcription system, OpenNote brings the lifestyle element that connects professional, computer-based, and mobile everyday scenarios. Together these products give users a complete set of tools to manage work and life with more freedom and efficiency.

OpenNote's design uses aerospace-grade memory titanium and liquid silicone to deliver a secure and comfortable fit, with an open-ear hook that allows users to stay aware of their surroundings. This makes it especially suitable for long wear, glasses users, fitness activities, and professional environments where awareness is important. It reflects viaim's belief that productivity should never come at the expense of comfort or connection to the world.

At IFA, OpenNote will be showcased with enhanced AI capabilities, including instant recording, real-time transcription, smarter summaries, to-do generation, mind map visualization, and live translation. It also offers all-day endurance and delivers premium, high-resolution sound in a sleek design.

"OpenNote is our bridge between productivity and lifestyle," said Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim. "It helps people stay creative, connected, and comfortable in every moment."

OpenNote will be featured at ShowStoppers Media Day (Booth #67) and viaim's main booth in Hall H11.2, Stand 107 at IFA Berlin 2025, where visitors will be among the first to experience how it transforms busy, multilingual meetings into clear, actionable insights. The OpenNote is available now on Amazon for $219.

