MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to listen to its 2024 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on August 7, 2024, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

As part of the APM pre-recorded session, VIA Rail will report to Canadians on its financial results and achievements for 2023, a year marked by important milestones in its modernization efforts with for example the arrival of more new trains in the Québec City-Windsor corridor and the launch of a new reservation system. It will also be an opportunity to take a look at VIA Rail's future, in particular by discussing the next steps in the implementation of its VIAction 2030 plan, which was unveiled in 2024.

VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Françoise Bertrand, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Péloquin, and Chief Financial Officer, Carl Delisle, will be participating in the 2024 APM which will be available on VIA Rail's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

VIA Rail's 2024 Annual Public Meeting

How: Visit VIA Rail's Facebook page or YouTube channel

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

4 p.m. (ET)

We want to hear from Canadians

This year, the public will once again be able to submit their questions to VIA Rail by visiting its Annual Public Meeting page.

When: July 3, 12:01 a.m. to July 5, 11:59 p.m.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be available on August 7 on the Annual Public Meeting page.

VIA Rail's 2023 annual report is available in the Media Centre.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]