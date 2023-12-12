VFS Global and Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sign an exclusive Partnership Agreement Enhancing the eVisa Submission Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The exclusive collaboration between VFS Global and the Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will introduce a streamlined, user-friendly process ensuring a more efficient and convenient electronic visa (eVisa) service for those travelling from the United States, Canada, and Australia to Brazil for business or leisure.

The innovative eVisa platform was launched by VFS Global following a competitive tender awarded by the Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs. VFS Global successfully launched the eVisa platform within a three-week timeframe, meeting the specific requirements outlined by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The eVisa platform which went live on 1 December 2023 simplifies and streamlines the visa application process. The website is simple to use and features a responsive and user-friendly end to end digital interface which is compatible with desktop and mobile devices.

Effective January 10, 2024, passport holders from Australia, Canada, and the United States will be required to obtain an eVisa for entry into Brazil. Applicants needing to apply for business or tourist visa to Brazil can apply for the eVisa via the VFS Global website.

Mr. Amit Kumar Sharma, Head-Americas, VFS Global said: "Brazil is a popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil the eVisa service which will make the visa application journey quicker and simpler for travellers from the United States, Canada, and Australia. With an anticipated annual customer count of 205,000, this seamless service aims to enhance the overall application experience. As we continue to innovate and enhance the travel experience, we look forward to providing our customers with even more convenient solutions in the future."

VFS Global has worked with the Government of Brazil since 2017 and has handled nearly 290,000 visa applications on behalf of the Government of Brazil.

In Americas, VFS Global operates in North, Central, and South America, managing visa and passport services for 28 client governments through a network of over 200 application centers across 29 countries.

VFS Global currently provides eVisa service for Azerbaijan, UAE (for Emirates passengers), Equatorial Guinea, Thailand, and South Africa (for Nigerian nationals).

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

For more information visit: https://brazil.vfsevisa.com/

VFS Global is responsible for managing the front-end administrative duties only. This includes the collection of application forms and required documents as per the checklist as well as the enrollment of biometrics. VFS Global does not play a part in the decision-making process nor does it possess insight into the final decision made by the embassy/consulate.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 149 countries. The company has processed over 272 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates. VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone's USD 991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

SOURCE VFS Global

For further information: Media contact: Iffat Memon, [email protected], [email protected]