Vext Science to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10, 2019

VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Vext Science (OTCQX: VEXTF) (CSE: VEXT) ("VEXT") a cannabinoid brand leader leveraging core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today that Bob Brilon, President and CFO of Vext Science, will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:20 pm PST. The conference will be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

In addition, Mr. Brilon will be available the same day for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit the conference website at www.ldmicro.com. The audio of the company's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/vextf/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. A copy of Vext Science's investor deck is available on the Company's website at www.vextscience.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in the majority of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. and internationally through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com.

