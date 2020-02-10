VEXT Science Appoints Denise Lok Chief Financial Officer

Appointment Will Enhance Canadian Financial Disclosure and Filing Processes

Brian Cameron Appointed Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - VEXT Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) ("VEXT" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has appointed Ms. Denise Lok as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lok, who serves as Senior Manager of Corporate Finance at Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd., will assume her new role effective immediately.

Ms. Lok is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Transportation Logistics from the University of British Columbia. Ms. Lok brings a broad background of public company experience. Previously, she was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Thai Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have Denise join the VEXT team in the crucial role of CFO. As a company listed in Canada and based in the U.S., we require a senior financial executive with Denise's extensive knowledge and skill sets with respect to the public company reporting environment to streamline our filings and disclosures. Denise's familiarity of VEXT through her role in our initial listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, her experience as an auditor, and her knowledge of the Canadian public company regulatory requirements make her a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Ms. Lok succeeds Robert (Bob) Brilon, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and member of the Board of Directors of VEXT effective February 7, 2020. The Company wishes to thank Bob for his service to the Company.

Mr. Brilon's duties as Corporate Secretary will be assumed by Mr. Brian Cameron. Mr. Cameron is the managing partner of Cameron & Associates, a corporate finance consultancy with offices in Canada and the United States, providing ongoing corporate finance consulting. Mr. Cameron was previously employed by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Vancouver Stock Exchange.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science, Inc. has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in the majority of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science, Inc. is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. and internationally through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in VEXT's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of VEXT.

Although VEXT has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. VEXT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and VEXT does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Vext Science, Inc.

For further information: Eric Offenberger, Chief Operating Officer, 713-725-4663