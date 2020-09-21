Veuve Clicquot Announces the BOLD Woman Awards to Honour and Recognize Female Entrepreneurs

In an effort to better understand the trajectory of women-led businesses, Veuve Clicquot commissioned its first International Women Entrepreneurship Barometer . The study conducted by Market Probe in 14 countries examined the common prejudices and barriers women face in their professional life and offers solutions on how to overcome them.

Canadian study findings reinforced the need for female entrepreneurship, with 88 per cent of female entrepreneurs indicating they believe mentorship is essential to success, and 84 per cent of respondents signifying having a role model is key.

BOLD by Veuve Clicquot presents an opportunity to not only recognize women who are making significant contributions in business but also to shed light on the barriers that hinder their success. Formerly known as the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (BWA), the program was created as a tribute to the brand's founder Madame Clicquot and her entrepreneurial business spirt. In 1805 Madame Clicquot demonstrated great courage and tenacity when she took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women could neither work nor hold a bank account.

"Our mission is to empower female entrepreneurs and to identify the role models of today and tomorrow," said Alexis de Calonne, managing director of Moët Hennessy Canada. "BOLD by Veuve Clicquot recognizes trailblazing women who embody our founder's entrepreneurial spirit, courage and business savoir-faire."

For over 50 years, BWA celebrated and awarded women in business who have built, taken on or developed a business. To date, 350 women in 27 countries have been honoured.

Past recipients of BWA include an illustrious list of trailblazing business leaders including hotelier Christiane Germain, beauty visionary Lise Watier, restaurateur Cora Tsouflidou, and Claudia Sjoberg, founder and president of Pedalheads Group.

Redesigned for more inclusion and international visibility, the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award is open to females, aged 25 years and above, who meet defined criteria and whose daring, enterprising and indefatigable approach to business has directly impacted its success. Up to five finalists in each category will be selected by an esteemed jury and will be invited to attend The BOLD Woman Award ceremony where one laureate in each of the categories will be designated by a grand jury.

Each laureate will receive a Veuve Clicquot-inspired award and will travel to Reims, France for a three-day immersion in the history, tradition, and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot.

BOLD by Veuve Clicquot registration for Canada is open until December 31, 2020.

The BOLD by Veuve Clicquot Forum will take place April 2021 in Toronto followed by the BOLD Woman Award ceremony. Ticket information for the BOLD Forum and Award Ceremony will be announced at later date. Please visit BOLD by Veuve Clicquot for details.

The BOLD by Veuve Clicquot Forum's mission is to help change and balance the discussion about female entrepreneurship and to share the Barometer results. It is to take the stories of difficulties, obstacles and injustices women face in their professional life and steer the conversation towards success stories of female entrepreneurs and emphasize how starting their own business changes their lives for the better.

About the Study

From June 2018 to September 2019, an online study was conducted in 14 countries by Market Probe International. Results were analyzed by BETC Corporate. A panel of 10,171 people (2,097 represented sample in Canada) who participated in the survey were screened on age, gender and region (where applicable). Quota stops were put in place to ensure representation with regard to these attributes.

About Veuve Clicquot

More than champagne, Veuve Clicquot is an attitude that sparkles with joie de vivre, embodied by the House's signature sunburst-yellow color. Madame Clicquot, the audaciously innovative woman known as la grande dame of Champagne, took the reins of the House in 1805 at 27 years old, and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. She cultivated a culture of excellence, and adopted "only one quality, the finest" as her motto. Her passion, vision, and innate sense of French art de vivre live on today in the House that bears her name. Veuve Clicquot spreads delight through its remarkable champagne range, including the iconic Yellow Label, and its joyful experiences around the world.

BOLD by Veuve Clicquot

An international program redesigned for more inclusion, impact and visibility. Inspired by Veuve Clicquot's International Women Entrepreneurship Barometer – BOLD aims to speak even louder, go faster and take action to bolster support for female entrepreneurship and understand the obstacles women face on a global scale.

Awards Criteria

Bold Woman Award

Demonstrate Entrepreneurial Daring

The candidate must be a woman who founded or has been CEO for more than three years of a company headquartered in Canada .

. The candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of her company by instilling her sense of entrepreneurship.

Reinvent Traditions with Success

The candidate must have made a tangible contribution to the transformation and evolution of traditional processes in her field, and which have supported growth for at least two years.

Maintain an Ethical Approach to Business

The candidate must bring values of ethical change to the company and its direct ecosystem, such as improving environmental impact, fostering a supportive work environment and engaging in inclusive social change.

Bold Future Award

Demonstrate Entrepreneurial Daring

The candidate must be a woman who founded or has been CEO of a company that has been in existence for less than three years and is headquartered in Canada .

. The candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of her company by instilling her sense of entrepreneurship and must have generated significant growth in the previous year of operation.

Reinvent Traditions with Success

The candidate must have made a significant innovation or a tangible contribution to the transformation of an existing market.

Maintain an ethical approach to business

The candidate must bring values of ethical change to the company and its direct ecosystem, such as improving environmental impact, fostering a supportive work environment and engaging in inclusive social change.

