Vetster Announces Official Launch as Innovative Telemedicine Platform for Pet Owners

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Vetster, a Toronto-based company announced today its official launch as an innovative pet wellness platform virtually connecting pet owners to a marketplace of licensed veterinary professionals for video, chat and voice enabled appointments. For those unable to visit their local clinics for timing reasons or due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vetster provides cutting-edge telehealth convenience, assisting with overall wellness for your cat, dog or small animal.

Created by serial entrepreneurs, Mark Bordo and Regan Johnson, Vetster's forward-looking marketplace currently has over 1,800 licensed veterinary professionals throughout the United States and Canada that pet owners can select when booking an appointment. The platform's filters allow consumers to sort through vets and technicians that are in their area with availability that fits their needs and budget, including 24/7 appointment access.

"Vetster fills a gap within the industry, enhancing and expanding the healthcare experience for both pets and their owners through the use of telehealth," said Mark Bordo, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Vetster. "Our platform changes the way people think about pet care and has become a simple solution for all pet's needs."

While veterinary telemedicine cannot replace the need to see a vet in-person, Vetster works alongside your local vet and aims to provide peace of mind to pet parents from the comfort of their homes. To learn more about Vetster and its services, visit: https://vetster.com/

