Vets Sleep Outside for PTSD Leading up to Remembrance Day

Three Canadian Military Veterans and Avail Cannabis Clinic Director will be sleeping outside for one night leading up to Remembrance Day to raise awareness for PTSD and homelessness.

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Three Canadian Military Veterans will be joined by Avail Cannabis Clinic Director Justin Whitehall as they sleep outside for one night leading up to Remembrance Day to bring awareness to Canadian Veterans suffering from PTSD, and how easily it can lead to homelessness and suicide. All three Veterans suffer from PTSD and have been homeless at some point in their lives, following tours in Afghanistan, training exercises at home, and numerous UN/NATO peacekeeping missions spanning decades.

All donations for this initiative will be given to Brave and Broken, a Charlottetown based Veteran support group dedicated to raising awareness for PTSD and suicide prevention among Veterans and first responders. For more information, visit http://braveandbroken.com, and/or https://fundrazr.com/81aJ6e?ref=ab_98bPj0 to donate.

Taking the steps to go beyond awareness, Avail Cannabis Clinics has secured a sponsor and will be applying for ethics approval at the end of the month on a PTSD non-interventional observational study involving medical cannabis. The goal of the study is to hopefully pinpoint an ideal dosing requirement for these heroes. Once approved, any veterans who may be interested in participating can email toronto@availcannabis.com or call 1.800.492.8245.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a pervasive mental illness affecting ~9% of the Canadian population. Veterans present much higher rates of PTSD compared to civilians and medical cannabis is widely used for relief of their PTSD symptoms, such as anxiety, chronic pain, and sleep disturbances. However, there remains a lack of well documented real-world evidence to support dosing cannabis products for PTSD symptoms, as well as lack of clinical research supporting medical cannabis for PTSD in general. Without treatment, this can lead to decreased quality of life for the individual suffering and those close to them, which in some tragic cases, has led to these heroes taking their own lives.

Avail Cannabis Clinics is Simcoe County's largest medical cannabis network and the only cannabis clinic to partner with pharmacies. Avail focuses primarily on providing treatment options for terminally ill patients as well as injured military veterans. However, Avail is now providing medical care for the whole family.

