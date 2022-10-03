Veterinary Purchasing Company Limited Announces New Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hinnegan CPA, CMA

ST. MARYS, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Veterinary Purchasing Company Limited (VPCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Hinnegan as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1st, 2022. Pat succeeds the retiring CEO, Mr. Rick Culbert who has led the company since 2014. Culbert and Hinnegan worked very closely over the past 8 years, a span during which the company saw significant expansion and a greater than doubling of annual revenue.

VPCL is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Hinnegan as incoming CEO. (CNW Group/Veterinary Purchasing Company Limited)

Mr. Hinnegan joined VPCL in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and later took on the added responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2018. Pat completed his Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1985 and later completed the requirements for designation as a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) in 1990. Prior to VPCL, Pat held Senior Finance and Operations positions with Sertapak Group Packaging in Woodstock as well as Coca-Cola bottling and distribution centres in London, Hamilton and Toronto.

Stated VPCL President and Board Chairman, Dr. George Wood, "Pat's strategic mindset, executive experience and team approach will serve him well as the company continues to expand the service offering for Veterinarians in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

When asked about the advancement from CFO/COO to CEO, Mr. Hinnegan replied "I am enthusiastic for the opportunity to lead VPCL during this time of continual change in the industry. Our commitment to be of service to member practices is paramount, whether that be conventional distribution to the practice or dispensing and e-commerce support for their clients. I also look forward to enhancing relationships with suppliers and industry associations for our mutual benefit and the overall wellbeing of the veterinary profession."

About Veterinary Purchasing Company Limited

VPCL is Canada's largest Veterinarian owned Purchasing and Distribution Centre. Originally founded by Veterinarians in South-Western Ontario, this unique business expanded by word of mouth due to the remarkable service and support provided to Veterinary Practices. The collective buying power allows Veterinarians to source medications at fair prices for farm animal and pet owner clients. VPCL now ships essential medications and supplies to over 1900 veterinary practice accounts in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The efficient inventory distribution service allows Veterinarians and their animal health care teams to do what they do best – provide excellent medical care for farm animals and pets.

