ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have served our country with bravery, honour and dignity—some making the ultimate sacrifice. Commemorating their service and sacrifices is at the heart of Veterans Affairs Canada's mandate. One of the ways we do this is by maintaining their grave markers in perpetuity.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, provided an update on the ongoing work to repair an estimated 1,130 Veteran grave markers in more than 400 cemeteries in Newfoundland and Labrador—a total investment of more than $590,000.

Today's announcement comes as Minister MacAulay visits St. John's Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Cemetery, where Veterans Affairs Canada is responsible for maintaining approximately 180 Veteran grave markers.

The repairs in Newfoundland and Labrador are part of the ongoing grave maintenance work taking place across the country. The work, which began in 2018 after the Government of Canada announced an investment of $24.4 million to address urgently needed repairs, will continue into 2023.

Quotes

"As I walk the rows at Mount Carmel Cemetery, I can't help but feel humbled and proud. Humbled by the sacrifices made by Newfoundlanders and Labradorians—some of them barely old enough to drive. And proud of the restoration work happening in cemeteries, like this one, across the country. Maintaining the final resting place of those who served our country is just one way that we can honour their sacrifices."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians put their lives on the line for our freedom. On behalf of Newfoundland and Labrador, I'm grateful for the funding from Veterans Affairs Canada and the repair work happening throughout our cemeteries. The ongoing maintenance demonstrates the deep respect we have for our Veterans and their legacy."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament, St. John's East, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts

Veterans Affairs Canada maintains more than 200,000 eligible Veteran grave markers nationally.

In the Budget 2018, the Government of Canada announced an additional investment of $24.4 million over five years to address urgently needed repairs.

announced an additional investment of over five years to address urgently needed repairs. Nearly 79% of the repairs identified for this project have been completed.

Of the total estimated 54,000 repairs being done over five years, approximately 1,130 are to be completed in Newfoundland and Labrador .

and . In addition to the urgently needed repairs identified at the beginning of this project, close to 50,000 additional repairs have also been completed.

Veterans Affairs Canada is reporting on the progress of repairs and maintenance of grave markers across the country. Track the progress online with the interactive map.

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]