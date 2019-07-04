Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding to help VETS Canada continue to assist homeless Veterans

$840,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports VETS Canada's program for homeless Veterans.

HALIFAX, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour, announced funding for Veteran Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

VETS Canada was awarded $840,000 to support its operations and to continue its A Beacon of Hope program, which provides support for homeless Veterans.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions annually to select private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.

"Our government is proud to support VETS Canada and their A Beacon of Hope program, which connects homeless Veterans with fellow Veterans and helps them get back on their feet. This is exactly what our Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is all about: innovative projects that helps to make life better for Canada's Veterans."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This funding will provide a significant boost to our efforts to change the lives of Veterans in crisis. VETS Canada is dedicated to Veterans and their families. They are the reason we do what we do."

Debbie and Jim Lowther, VETS Canada

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives tailored to improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2017, the Government of Canada announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund and Veterans Affairs Canada awarded $3 million to recipients in 2018-19.

announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund and Veterans Affairs Canada awarded to recipients in 2018-19. VETS Canada was founded in 2010 by Veteran Jim Lowther as a way to help fellow Veterans who were homeless, unemployed and/or at risk of suicide.

