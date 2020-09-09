Veteran Treatment Clinicians Heading From West Coast to Prairies

Aurora Lands Cafik as Clinical Director, Petriccione as Counselor

GIMLI, MB, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurora Recovery Centre's unwavering push to serve as one of the top substance use treatment facilities in Canada moved another step closer this week with the announcement that Anthony Cafik is coming on board as the facility's new clinical director.

Cafik, 57, arrives in Manitoba with a resume packed full of assets for those needing help in the mental health and addictions treatment field. Originally from Pickering, Ontario, Cafik has spent the past 15 years helping others at a pair of centres on Vancouver Island.

As a lead lecturer, counselor and chaplain at Edgewood from 2005-2017, and Cedars at Cobble Hill from 2018-2020, Cafik, CCAC, built a strong reputation as a compassionate, energetic and motivating clinician – one who, through his education, extensive training and personal story understands the depths of addiction and the many paths to recovery.

With training in trauma therapies, in particular Acceleration Resolution Therapy, Cafik's resume includes work directly within family, individual and group therapies and a wide spectrum of addiction treatment programs. As a veteran in the industry, he has helped train many new clinicians, medical students and patients to gain a deeper understanding of substance use disorders and the treatment process.

Cafik says he was affected deeply by his first visit to Aurora.

"There is a different level of caring from the staff than I've ever seen," he said. "I felt welcomed and appreciated, and wanted to be part of that right away. It's very heart-centred and, to me, that's the beginning of healing. It's a very special place."

Because of that, Cafik says his move to Aurora is as intriguing as any calling he has ever pursued.

"It's such a worthy goal to be part of this beacon of hope, and this group Steve Low is putting together in the middle of our country. My goal is to add connection to the team, respecting each of our gifts and passions, and do our very best to guide those trusted in our care who are searching for a new way of life."

Cafik isn't the only one arriving with hope as Aurora transitions to a centre much more focused on Recovery Oriented Systems of Care: Family care. Extended care. Continuing care. Outpatient options. Supportive housing. A therapeutic community.

Clinician Joe Petriccione, M.ED, LPC has also joined the Aurora Recovery Centre clinical team. Petriccione has experience over three decades helping others in psychiatric, dual diagnosis and chemical dependency programs. He, too, arrives from Cedars at Cobble Hill, armed with extensive experience in helping individuals, couples, families and groups in Canada and United States.

Petriccione, 70, says leaving Cedars was a tough decision, but seeing the team Steve Low is putting together, which includes well-respected clinicians he has worked with in the past, means people looking for recovery have a better chance now than ever before in Manitoba and across the country. He was not about to miss out on being part of that solution.

"Just to be part of exciting treatment, to work with families, and to be an integral part of the treatment team, it's an absolute honour."

For his part, Aurora's president Steve Low expressed how grateful he was knowing his team continues to provide Canadians with a powerful option for recovery.

"These are two clinicians with a wealth of wisdom and experience – two senior counsellors in the private residential treatment world," said Low. "They are both outstanding presenters/lecturers and very gifted with group therapy. Joe has almost 50 years in the field, and is a master with experiential therapy. Anthony has been at it 15 years, and is such a compassionate, warm, insightful man. Both have incredible intuition and they bring added stability – both have a strong grasp of what recovery management systems of care look like and both fully understand systems healing approach and the significance of engaging the family into their own healing journey."

Working in close relationship with Low, Cafik will lead the clinical team at Aurora. Petriccione, who holds a Master's Degree from George Washington University, will focus on building out various aspects of Aurora's continuing care program, improving alumni engagement, and co-facilitating Intensive Outpatient Programs.

Aurora Recovery Centre is a 70-bed private addiction treatment centre in Gimli, Manitoba that offers treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

For further information: Steve Low, Phone: (250) 668-7837, Email: [email protected]

