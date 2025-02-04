Vessi, known for waterproof comfort, unveils a new brand embracing rain and water magic

Why rebrand?

Vessi celebrates the magic of water and the positive energy we feel when we're close to it - rain and all. Much like the adage 'There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad shoes' Vessi wants to change the way people experience wet weather by offering their unique blend of comfort, protection, and style, allowing people to live more freely in it.

The rebrand brings this brand strategy to life in a new identity that sets them apart in a competitive market. This new look and energy will help strengthen its connection with their existing customers and drive future growth with new ones across North America.

What's changing?

Wordmark : A new bold wordmark capturing water and fluidity through a combination of soft and sharp edges, as well as inkwells that mimic the shape of droplets from our new logo.

: A new bold wordmark capturing water and fluidity through a combination of soft and sharp edges, as well as inkwells that mimic the shape of droplets from our new logo. Logo: A logo created from water - showcasing the key product benefit through three droplets arranged to create a triangle (the symbol for water) as well as forming a V shape.

A logo created from water - showcasing the key product benefit through three droplets arranged to create a triangle (the symbol for water) as well as forming a V shape. Colour: Refreshing their teal brand color to a vibrant blue that exudes positivity and reflects the nature of water.

Refreshing their teal brand color to a vibrant blue that exudes positivity and reflects the nature of water. Launch Video: 'Singing in the Rain', Superman, Popeye, and Bugs Bunny all tapped to bring Vessi's rebrand to life in a new video.

Supporting Quotes:

Mikaella Go, Co-Founder: "This rebrand doesn't change who we are, it shows who we've always been. That passion, that love for water and optimism in wet weather is a powerful shared value with our customers. It's at the heart of everything we do, and now it's reflected in everything you see."

Geoff Wilton, VP Brand: "Our products already wow customers with their magic—but there's also a brand story connected to water and rain that resonates on an emotional level. This rebrand is all about bringing that story to life, giving meaning to our product's benefits, and making it a key part of our growth strategy."

Andrew Passas, Creative Director: "The collaborative rebrand with NARI elevates the brand's magical core principles while aligning with a powerful new strategy for future growth. Our new energetic personality and design system invites everyone to experience our love and connection to water and rain."

The rebrand was carried out by NARI, a design and branding agency whose clients include Nike, Netflix, Adidas, and Rapha. Creative Director Caterina Bianchini said: Vessi's new identity is a celebration of the now—a reflection of water's elemental power, fluidity, and balance. It's about stripping back the noise and reconnecting with what grounds us. This is a brand that moves with you, adapts to you, and empowers you to embrace every moment, completely. Effortless. Bold. Unapologetically present."

What's next?

Vessi is continuing its product innovation journey with more exciting drops planned for 2025.

Vessi is continuing to expand across North America with wholesale and retail expansion on the horizon.

with wholesale and retail expansion on the horizon. Check out Vessi.com

Brand: Vessi www.vessi.com

Creative Agency: NARI https://www.studionari.co.uk/

About Vessi Footwear Ltd.

Vessi Footwear Ltd. was founded in Vancouver, BC in 2018. We had one goal in mind – to inspire happiness in the rain by redefining the way people experience wet weather. Vessi has become the go-to brand for waterproof comfort. Today, Vessi continues to create products that enable you to turn rainy days into opportunities to do more in comfort and style.

SOURCE Vessi