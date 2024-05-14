Verve Senior Living was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the second year running

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Verve Senior Living received the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award for its second year running in industry-leading performance, global business practices, and sustained growth. To attain the designation, eligible companies are evaluated on their leadership in strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"The entire team at Verve is thrilled to be receiving this award! We consistently strive to improve in achieving our vision of creating resident-centric environments where our seniors are inspired to experience fulfilment, whatever that means to them. This recognition is a wonderful reminder to all our team members that their efforts are recognized and appreciated. I am proud to work with such a great group of caring and dedicated individuals," stated David Bird, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verve Senior Living.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation yearly in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The second consecutive achievement of this recognition speaks to the long history at Verve/Diversicare of focusing on continuous quality improvement, dating back to the first quality committee formed in 1991. The National Quality Institute (now Excellence Canada) recognized our company for many years with their Gold Trophy in Quality and multiple Order of Excellence in Quality awards. This latest award as a Canada's Best Managed Company continues Verve's award-winning history and acknowledges the experience, expertise, innovation, and commitment of our team members and leaders. Our company is always looking to make the experience positive for our residents and all other stakeholders by continually reviewing, monitoring, and learning from previous experiences.

With the wisdom developed over decades and by working with the seniors we serve; Verve has developed and built some of the best Retirement Residences in Canada. In addition, the 2024 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"Exploring new avenues for the advancement of tomorrow, this year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to highlight the impressive achievements of companies such as Verve Senior Living in a rapidly evolving business world. Their exceptional accomplishments leave you feeling inspired, celebrated, and connected."

Verve Senior Living is the senior living brand operated by Diversicare Canada Management Services Co., Inc., a proudly Canadian company with over 45 years of service excellence in retirement residences and continuum of care communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. We create "Resident-Centric" environments where our seniors are inspired to experience fulfillment.

