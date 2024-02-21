Vertical Staffing Resources (VSR) Announces Acquisition of PeopleReady's Canadian Staffing Operations

Creates national staffing platform, drives growth and expands service offerings for clients

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Vertical Staffing Resources Inc. ("VSR"), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire PeopleReady's Canadian staffing operations from TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone for VSR, enabling it to extend its reach in the staffing industry across Canada and increase value for its clients and employees.

"Significant strategic rationale underpins this acquisition, as it not only broadens our geographical footprint across Canada but also fortifies our diversification into new industry verticals. Importantly, it positions us to effectively meet the growing market need for on-demand labour, aligning with our commitment to address evolving workforce needs," said Anthony Calce, CEO of VSR. "This acquisition will create opportunities for expanded service offerings and we will leverage our technology to streamline processes and enhance the overall experience for all of VSR's clients."

