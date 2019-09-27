VERTICAL STAFFING RESOURCES INC. places No. 233rd on The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - VERTICAL STAFFING RESOURCES INC. is pleased to announce it has placed No. 233rd on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. VERTICAL STAFFING RESOURCES INC. earned its spot with a three-year growth of 141%.

Headquartered out of Mississauga, ON, VERTICAL specializes in developing and delivering innovative industrial staffing solutions for its clients. With its unique brand of innovative client-driven recruitment strategies and with eight branches currently servicing the Mississauga ON, Brampton ON, Vaughan ON, Calgary AB, Stoney Creek ON and Hamilton ON markets, Vertical plans on being the largest and most innovative staffing provider in Canada.

"Having already been listed as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Start-Up companies for 2016, this 2019's 233rd ranking on The Globe and Mail's brand-new ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies solidifies that we have arrived. Over the last 6 to 7-years, since our inception, we have experienced a growth rate of over 70+%, year after year, and "the sky is the limit for this organization", says VERTICAL's President and CEO Anthony Calce, who goes on to include, "We couldn't have done this alone. We would like to thank our clients which include our external employees and customers, we value you and thank you for your partnership. Most importantly, we would like to thank our leaders and support team internally. I love how people congratulate me personally on the success of this organization, but the real individuals that need the congratulations are the people that keep the wheels turning every day. Without them, VERTICAL is an idea on my computer at my kitchen table and still a dream."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year. The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn, from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About Vertical Staffing Resources Inc.

Vertical Staffing Resources is a market-focused, process-centered organization that develops and delivers innovative Industrial Staffing solutions. Vertical prides itself in supplying exemplary customer service by going above and beyond to ensure our clients and employees are completely satisfied. Founded in 2013, Vertical provides services to six key industries which include Logistics, Manufacturing, Transportation, Automotive, Packaging Assembly and Cannabis. With a heavy focus on technology, KPI tracking and innovative recruitment initiatives, Vertical has quickly become one of the fastest growing companies in Canada.

