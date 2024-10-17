Vertical Farm Vision Greens partners with Metro to raise awareness on the impact of Food Waste on Greenhouse Gas Emissions

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Vision Greens, https://www.visiongreens.ca/ a Welland, Ontario-based vertical farm selling locally grown pesticide free lettuce to consumers at all Metro and Food Basics stores across Ontario, announces its inaugural Waste for Want event, Saturday October 19 at Metro Winona Crossing in Stoney Creek.

The Waste for Want event invites community members to bring their perishable food waste to Metro Stoney Creek https://www.metro.ca/ between 10am and 3pm and exchange it for a free full-size package of sustainably grown Vision Greens Lettuce.

Waste For Want Social Media Post (CNW Group/Vision Greens)

Given people really care about sustainable living, Vision Greens and Metro have come together in sponsorship of this event to communicate the importance of reducing food waste. "Most people are unaware of the significant effects of food waste on the environment, and we are living at a time when food waste has never been higher" said Lenny Louis, CEO, Vision Greens.

Notably, food waste is the second highest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. This represents an even bigger environmental problem than plastics because food waste goes to landfill and when it rots there, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide.

"We want to let consumers know that by making minor adjustments to daily routines, such as purchasing a more sustainable and longer lasting brand of lettuce like Vision Greens, food waste can be eliminated" says Louis.

The Waste for Want event will take place rain or shine on Saturday October 19 between 10am and 3pm in the parking lot of Metro Winona Crossing in Stoney Creek, 1370 South Service Road. Consumers are asked to bring their perishable food waste to the event location to exchange it for a full-size package of Vision Greens lettuce.

The goal of the event is to collect 1,000 lbs of food waste and repurpose it as fertilizer.

Vision Greens product line-up includes Crunchy Green Leaf Lettuce, Fancy Spring Mix Lettuce, Crisp Romaine Lettuce and Cherry Kiss Red Leaf Lettuce. The product is available at Metro and Food Basics stores across Ontario.

Sustainable Growing Process

Vision Greens employs a carbon neutral growing process powered by clean energy and water. The operation uses 95 per cent less land and water than traditional crop farms. Vision Greens also produces 36 times fewer carbon emissions than imported lettuce, transporting its farm to table produce to market.

Vision Greens lettuce is also non-GMO certified, pesticide free and packaged to keep lettuce fresher longer than other lettuce brands.

Committed to Nourishing the health and well being of communities

Metro's corporate responsibility plan is focused on key issues such as Food Waste and Climate Change where their actions can make a difference in communities. They offer and promote products to improve the health and well being of their customers.

