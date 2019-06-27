Versature Offers Free International Calling to Over 30 Countries

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -- Versature, a Canadian provider of SaaS-based business VoIP communications solutions, today announced unlimited international calling to over thirty countries in South and Central America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. All Versature clients can now access an extensive global communications network and expand their international presence at no additional cost.

"Almost ten years ago Versature was one of the first to include unlimited Canada and US calling with some packages. Starting in June, we are once again advancing Canadian business communications by including unlimited calling to over 30 countries for all new and existing customers," said Versature President Jonathon Moody. "This feature is part of Versature's enduring commitment to continually enhance communications for Canadian businesses with powerful telephony and collaboration features."

Increasingly, Canadian businesses are finding opportunities in global markets. Small and mid-sized businesses can now access customers, suppliers, employees and partners around the world with advanced tools and digital platforms that were formerly only available to large enterprises. Free international calling increases Canadian businesses' growth potential and reduces their costs to scale internationally.

Versature's clients can also connect to the following countries with unlimited calling:

Dominican

Republic Hungary United Kingdom Mexico Ireland Argentina Panama Israel Brazil Costa Rica Italy Chile Austria Netherlands Colombia Cyprus Norway Peru Denmark Portugal Venezuela France Romania India Greece Slovakia Singapore Germany Spain



Sweden



About Versature:

Versature is a leading Canadian provider of SaaS-based business phone and communication solutions. Trusted by clients and partners across the country, Versature is an award-winning company that is raising the bar with the highest quality phone systems, superior Communications as a Service and operational system integrations, and Canadian-based technical support. Founded in 2003, Versature has a rapidly growing subscriber base and strong partner network from coast to coast.

