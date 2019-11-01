Versature Launches National Channel Partner Program

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Versature, a Canadian provider of cloud communications solutions for business, today announced the launch of its nation-wide channel sales initiative, the Versature Channel Partner Program. The Program empowers managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications providers and IT consultants across Canada to support clients with a robust and reliable business communications solution.

"With the new Versature Channel Partner Program, MSPs and IT professionals can access Versature's industry-leading VoIP technology and receive expanded support for the delivery of comprehensive telephony solutions. The program addresses the broad spectrum of communications challenges that Canadian businesses face today," said Jonathon Moody, President of Versature.

Over 75% of small and medium-sized businesses in Canada still rely on legacy phone systems, which are costly and difficult to maintain. Evolving technology has made cloud-based communications software a popular tool for growing businesses as the implementation reduces overhead costs, enables users to leverage phone-generated data, and provides more functionality and flexibility than traditional analog systems. As VoIP software is cloud-based, new features and integrations propagate through the system without requiring costly upgrades or downtime.

The Versature Channel Partner Program enables partners to expand their service portfolio and grow revenues through lifetime residuals. The Program is available to all Canadian MSPs, ISPs, VARs, and SIs who have an established customer base and have been in business for over two years. Partners who develop new business will be rewarded with a substantial commission structure and increased brand awareness. Versature is recruiting new partners across Canada and encouraging its existing partners to leverage the Program's resources to expand their client offerings.

Partners in the Program will have access to Versature's channel management team, led by Dale Bristow, and receive ongoing training and marketing support. The team is comprised of experienced channel sales managers, pre-sales engineers, and a channel marketing manager. Versature Channel Partners also gain access to a comprehensive Partner Portal to better manage clients and service offerings as well as access a dedicated channel support line.

"Versature has been an instrumental partner to us and I am really excited about their focus on the channel - I think this will help raise the bar for our clients as well as the general business community and their communication needs. I really love working with Versature and know others will too." said Shawn Freeman, Founder of Calgary-based TWT Group Inc., a Versature channel partner and one of Canada's leading managed service providers.

To learn more about the Versature Channel Partner Program, please contact Dale Bristow, Versature Channel Director at Dale.Bristow@versature.com

Versature is the leader in Canadian UCaaS business phone and communication solutions and is trusted by clients and partners across the country. Offering dual registration, Canadian hosting, and Canadian-based technical support, Versature is an award-winning company that is raising the bar with the highest quality phone systems, superior Communications as a Service, and operational system integrations. Founded in 2003, Versature has a rapidly growing subscriber base and strong partner network from coast to coast. Versature is part of net2phone, a global provider of unified communications services.

