Versature Announces Beta Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Solution - Huddle

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Versature, a Canadian provider of SaaS business cloud communications solutions, today announced the launch of its secure video conferencing solution, Huddle by net2phone.

"Huddle's impeccable voice and video quality is engineered to bolster productivity and foster seamless collaboration between colleagues, clients, partners, and suppliers," said Jonathon Moody, President and COO of Versature. "With the addition of Huddle, we are further demonstrating Versature's commitment to innovating the communications experience for our customers and businesses across Canada."

Versature is offering Huddle free to its clients nation-wide during the pilot phase.

Huddle enables Versature users to video conference and screen share easily and securely through their browsers or mobile devices with both internal and external users. Its feature-rich, high-definition video conferencing integrates with Versature's cloud communications service and is ideally suited for the untethered, work-from-home environment. All Huddle conferences are passcode protected and encrypted for security.

Within Huddle, presenters can seamlessly share screens and YouTube videos. Participants have access to audio and video selection control, chat messaging, and the raise-hand option for recognition by the session moderator. Huddle also provides real-time quality control and status updates to session moderators and is available in over 30 languages.

Huddle is accessible from any desktop or mobile device to facilitate collaboration with dispersed employees, partners and customers. The Huddle apps for iOS and Android enable Huddle video conferences from mobile devices and are available for free from the App Store and Google Play .

Versature users can access Huddle simply by logging in through the Huddle website with their Versature Client Portal credentials. Huddle conferences can be scheduled natively within Outlook and Gmail, and users can include anyone outside their organization via a simple invitation.

Versature, a global provider of unified communications services, is leveraging net2phone to accelerate its deployment of advanced unified communications technology solutions. Huddle is the most recent addition to Versature's portfolio of newly launched features including browser-based calling and integrations with Microsoft Teams and Zoho CRM.

About Versature:

Versature is the leader in Canadian UCaaS business phone and communication solutions. Trusted by clients and partners across the country, Versature is an award-winning company that is raising the bar with the highest quality phone systems, superior communications as a service with operational system integrations, multiple geo-redundant Canadian data centres, and Canadian-based technical support. Founded in 2003, Versature has a rapidly growing subscriber base and strong partner network from coast to coast. Versature is part of net2phone, a global provider of unified communications services. For more information visit www.versature.com .

SOURCE Versature

For further information: Danica Bateman, Digital Marketing & Communications Strategist, 1-877-498-3772 ext. 127, [email protected], http://www.versature.com

